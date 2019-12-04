The fired Chicago police superintendent says he made a 'poor decision' on the night he was found asleep at a stop sign with his SUV running

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast





Eddie Johnson was abruptly fired from his job as Chicago police superintendent on Monday morning.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she fired him over "intolerable actions" and "ethical lapses" in connection to a night in October where he was found asleep at a stop sign in his running SUV.

After Johnson's firing, Lightfoot said Johnson had intentionally misled her and the public about his conduct the night of the incident.

In a statement to NBC News, Johnson said he "did not intentionally mislead or deceive the Mayor or the people of Chicago" and admitted to making a "poor decision and had a lapse of judgment."

Former Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson has spoken out after Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired him over "intolerable actions" and "ethical lapses" in connection to a night in October when he was found asleep at a stop sign in his running SUV.

"I did not intentionally mislead or deceive the Mayor or the people of Chicago," he said in a statement to NBC News.

Johnson said he made a "poor decision and had a lapse of judgment" that October night.

"That was a mistake and I know that," Johnson, 59, said. "However, I have no interest in fighting a battle for my reputation with those that want to question it now. Reputations are not built in a day and not damaged in a day either. They are the result of years of living. We reap what we sow in this world."

Lightfoot abruptly fired Johnson on Monday morning.

She said Johnson intentionally misled her and the public about his conduct the night of the incident. She did not reveal the exact details of the incident in order to be "fair" to Johnson's family.

At 12:30 a.m. on October 17, police found Johnson asleep at a stop sign behind the wheel of a run-in police-issued SUV. Johnson told Lightfoot he had a "couple of drinks with dinner" and said he fell asleep at the stop sign as a result of a change in his blood pressure medication.

Sources told the Chicago Tribune that investigators obtained a video of Johnson drinking with a woman who was not his wife on October 16 at Chicago's Ceres Cafe, hours before he was found at the stop sign.

"Johnson engaged in conduct that is not only unbecoming, but demonstrated a series of ethical lapses and flawed decision-making that is inconsistent with having the privilege of leading the Chicago Police Department," Lightfoot said after firing Johnson.

Lightfoot informed Johnson of his firing at City Hall on Monday morning in a meeting that lasted just minutes, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Lightfoot said Johnson was "accepting."

