He was fired from CNN in December. Now Chris Cuomo is a Florida man in vacation mode

Chris Cuomo is back in the public eye. Sort of.

Two months after being fired from his gig at CNN for helping his brother, former NYC governor Andrew Cuomo, in his sexual misconduct allegation case, the hunk was spotted in Palm Beach.

The 51-year-old fitness fanatic was photographed outside a hotel with a pink facade that looks to be The Breakers; his wife Christina is reportedly with him on the trip down south so don’t get any ideas.

Cuomo may be soaking up the sun but is said to also said to be still deep in negotiations with his former employer, CNN’s parent company AT&T. The father of three is seeking a major payout of $18 million plus on his $20 million contract due to wrongful dismissal.

Yep, he even though he looks relaxed chilling in the warm weather, Cuomo is in fighting mode.

“Chris intends to fight for every dollar on his contract, and loss of income from the 15 to 20 years left in his career,” a source told Page Six. “He could ask for as much as $80 million but CNN isn’t going to pay that. But there’s an argument he could ask for as much as $60 million.”

With NYC still a frozen tundra, Palm Beach is a great choice for a vacation, but the ex “Prime Time” host may run into a few folks he knows there. The tony town doesn’t just have great weather; it also happens to be where socialite Caryn Nathanson moved after divorcing Cuomo’s old boss, Jeff Zucker.

The network honcho recently resigned after news of a relationship with an underling, Allison Gollust, came to light. Some insiders believe Cuomo told his lawyers about the low key couple to get back at Zucker, who is coincidentally, a native of Miami Beach.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker said in a statement last month. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

Yes, we realize you need a scorecard to keep up. But if you look hard enough, there is usually a Miami connection.