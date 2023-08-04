Fired after decades as a Coachella Valley farmworker, one man is fighting back in court

Alfredo Galindo, seen at his Mecca home Aug. 1, is suing his former employer alleging wrongful termination and age discrimination.

For decades, Alfredo Galindo's life followed the seasonal flow of the Coachella Valley's storied grape industry.

Prepping, picking, packing, pruning. Starting in 1986, Galindo exclusively labored for Mecca's Tudor Ranch, a generations-old family farm producing various crops since the middle of last century. Year after year, he'd return to the fields for another harvest. And as he earned the trust of the grower and his colleagues, he rose to the rank of foreman. He's proud of the experience he has working with the vitis vine's fruit, and the humble and stable life it built for him and his family.

But following an injury in 2018 and in his 70s, he began to sense that things were changing. He said his supervisor had started making disparaging remarks to him and others about their age. He planned on working several more years before finalizing his retirement, but the company beat him to it.

In late 2020, when Galindo called like many years before to ask about working the season, he was told he was no longer needed and that he should stay home. It was a termination that his lawyer, Megan Beaman Jacinto, is claiming was illegally based on his age and disability.

And now he's suing the farm where he worked for over 30 years.

"They told him for the first time since 1986: Mr. Tudor has decided you no longer work for us," Beaman Jacinto said. "They didn’t tell him why he was being pushed aside, but just said don't come back."

That’s how Galindo’s years of working for Tudor Ranch ended, and his fight began for what he believes he and others in the industry are owed for decades of service unceremoniously cut short.

The Coachella Valley growers farming some 40,000 acres have for years been employing an aging workforce. Few seasonal workers have the ability to claim a pension, and most make so little doing the seasonal work that they get only a fraction of ordinary Social Security benefits. Others who don't work until the ends of their lives are often cut, like Galindo, with little warning.

Beaman Jacinto filed the suit against Tudor Ranch on Galindo's behalf in December 2021, asking for unspecified damages for discrimination and wrongful termination. The case is scheduled to to to trial late this year in Riverside County Superior Court.

Tudor and its lawyers did not return The Desert Sun's request for comment for this story.

"In the field they use you like shoes," said Galindo, who was interviewed in Spanish. "They wear you out, they throw you away and grab a new pair."

Plenty of work for the young

Galindo said that in the 1980s, farm work in the Coachella Valley was easy to come by. He had been working throughout the desert's border region since his youth. He was first employed by Tudor in Imperial County, and then in Mecca, where the job helped him buy a home with his wife, Martha, where they raised their children.

"I always worked in agriculture," Galindo said, as he described how his job changed from picking as a laborer to managing as a foreman. He gathered farm laborers who picked grapes, monitored the fruit's quality and cleaned up areas as workers progressed through the fields. He maintained a good relationship with those he supervised and the company's leadership.

"My crew never had a problem," Galindo said. "No problem that would cause people to complain about me or about my behavior with other people."

But things changed as he aged and experienced occasional injuries. Galindo said his supervisor began making disparaging remarks about him and other elderly workers. He felt bullied, and sensed he was unwelcome.

"I felt bad, but I just kept working," Galindo said.

Troubled times

In June 2020, Galindo took medical leave to get a minor surgery that prevented him from coming back for the month that remained in the season. As he healed that winter, he said, he called his boss and asked when the farm would again need him. He was eventually told they wouldn't. Uncertain if that meant that he wasn’t needed until later in the season, he called again in January.

"They didn't say a reason or anything, they just said stay home," Galindo said.

The case, Beaman Jacinto said, is one of many she's aware of in which agricultural workers are illegally fired in their elder years. And there are likely many more, she added, as many of them don't know they have legal protections against such discrimination or are otherwise afraid of speaking up.

"There’s a pattern where companies employ workers for years, as is the case here, and when they feel they’re no longer economically productive, they find a way to get rid of them," said Beaman Jacinto.

Alfredo Galindo at his home in Mecca.

An aging industry

The area's farmers have long labored against a challenging climate to wring a harvest out of the desert. And they're good at it. The Coachella Valley Water District, the valley's main supplier of irrigation, most recently estimated that the region's farms produced crops valued at about $575 million a year. Dates and grapes, both of which Tudor grows, together account for about a quarter of that value.

Finding affordable labor to process the profitable harvest has been an ongoing struggle. After the Great Recession, The Desert Sun reported that the migrant workforce, which historically served as the region's farm laborers, was aging as immigration patterns changed. The Department of Labor reported in 2012 that 11.5% of farmworkers were at least 55 years of age and 2.2% were older than 65.

A decade later, a new report shows, those figures had increased to 14% and 5%, respectively.

Rosemary Bautista is the directing attorney for the California Rural Legal Assistance's office in Coachella. Leading the nonprofit law firm's Agricultural Worker Program, she's no stranger to claims like Galindo's. As the region's cost of living continues to rise, workers keep working out of sheer necessity.

"It is very common for people to work into their later years," Bautista said. "And it's also common for someone to be let go if an injury means they need to be provided with a reasonable accommodation."

Just as the workforce continues to age, the industry continues to struggle with what to do with laborers at the end of their careers. Bautista said CRLA regularly receives inquiries from elderly workers who are seeking help with wage disputes, discrimination and wrongful termination claims. Often, she added, they say colleagues are treated similarly.

In 2020, Galindo, at the age of 78, had a good record at Tudor: no serious discipline or any indication that his productivity had been declining, said Curtis Davis, another lawyer on Galindo’s legal team. He was confident he could fulfill the responsibilities of his position as foreman for years to come. When he was fired, he felt not just betrayed, but set adrift.

"He identifies as a worker, and without work he’s told us he feels lost," Beaman Jacinto said.

Taking legal action against the company where he worked for 30 years has not been easy, Davis said, adding: "It’s been an emotional struggle."

Galindo doesn't work now, and isn't sure if he will be able to again. He kills time at his Mecca home, with his wife Martha Gonzalez, where on his kitchen wall hangs a framed certificate of recognition and a golden plaque both earned during his time working at Tudor.

“Well, without working it's hard. We both asked for help from Social Security, but it isn't enough," he said. "We're in a difficult situation ... But we do what we can to live. What else can we do?"

Alfredo Galindo and his wife Martha Gonzalez at their home in Mecca.

Galindo found his lawyers by asking around with other colleagues who similarly were terminated in their elder years. He's open about the discomfort he feels taking legal action against his longtime employer, but he said he feels a sense of duty not just to advocate for himself but for the many others, present and future, who aren't in a position to.

"Let it serve as an example for other workers, to not give up and not let themselves be used," Galindo said. "It's not right."

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

Ramon Salado Romo is a Stanford Rebele Journalism intern working for the Desert Sun this summer. He can be reached at rsaladoromo@palmspri.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Veteran Coachella Valley farmworker suing over his firing