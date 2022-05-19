Fired deputy warden scheduled for preliminary hearing

May 19—CATAWISSA — The fired Northumberland County Jail deputy warden accused of putting a gun to a woman's head is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 21.

David McCoy, 62, of Krick Road, Catawissa, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 3:15 p.m. June 21 in front of Catawissa District Judge Craig W. Long. He is charged with two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of another person after Locust Township police were dispatched on May 2 to a Columbia County home for a report of McCoy being missing.

McCoy, who had served as deputy warden at the Northumberland County prison for about a month, was fired on May 4. McCoy posted $100,000 cash bail on May 3 through professional bondsman Thaddeus M. Smith, of Milton.

Police say when officers arrived at the McCoy home at around 9 p.m. May 2, he was agitated that police were present, according to court documents. McCoy ordered the officers off the property and had to be restrained, according to police.

Officer then recovered a .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol and disarmed the weapon, according to police. Officers said there was a live round in the chamber and eight additional rounds in a magazine.

McCoy was an officer at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township for nearly 24 years before moving to Columbia County Prison where he worked as a correctional officer for four years before retiring.

