Fired East Hartford cop sues police chief and town in federal court

A former East Hartford police officer and union official who was fired last year has filed a lawsuit against the chief and town in federal court, contending unfair treatment and retaliation.

Thomas Castagna claims violations of his rights under the First and Fourteenth amendments to the U.S. Constitution in the suit filed in U.S. District Court in Hartford on Dec. 15. Castagna, local police union secretary from 2009-19, names police Chief Scott Sansom and Lt. Michael Demaine in the suit.

A police department representative could not be reached Wednesday.

Among other complaints, the suit says that in August 2019, Demaine started a practice of calling officers off the street before the end of their shifts, “leaving the town grossly unprotected for the time before the next shift officers began.”

The practice stopped in January 2020 after Castagna complained to administrators, the suit says, but Demaine and Sansom “were aggravated” by his grievances and complaints.

Demaine initiated false complaints that led to Castagna being put on administrative leave, the suit says. The complaints concerned “minor offenses that he left town while on duty, was late for work and left work early and was untruthful,” the suit says.

Sansom and Demaine “falsely and maliciously made material misstatements and omitted material facts from their investigation reports and findings,” Castagna contends. He was fired on May 1, 2020.

The suit filed by Hartford attorney James Brewer says Sansom and Demaine retaliated against Castagna for his union activities and that he was treated differently than other officers charged with violating department rules.

Castagna seeks reinstatement, compensatory money damages and punitive damages from each defendant, among other relief.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com