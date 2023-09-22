Fired employee returns to fast food restaurant, shoots at employee through window, causing workers to take cover: report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly shot into a Las Vegas fast food restaurant at the drive-thru window after being fired from his job there a few hours earlier.

According to an arrest report, 25-year-old David Bravo became upset with his shift leader at the Popeyes restaurant located at Sunset Road and Decatur Boulevard on Sept. 7 when his shift was changed so he made good on an earlier threat to walk, even though he was warned he would be fired.

David Bravo is facing charges after allegedly shooting into a Popeye’s restaurant hours after he was fired. (Credit: LVMPD)

A few hours later, around 7:46 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received multiple calls about a shooting at the restaurant.

The report said Bravo showed up at the drive-thru window on foot and asked for the shift leader. As she was approaching the window, she told police, that she and another employee realized it was Bravo and he had a gun in his hand. As the two were moving away from the window, one shot was fired into the business, shattering the window and causing several employees to take cover.

Police obtained video surveillance from a nearby business which showed Bravo parking his car, walking up to the window, and firing a shot as he turned to walk away, documents said. In addition, video from inside Popeyes captured images of Bravo at the window with a silver handgun.

When police contacted Bravo, he advised them he had a lawyer. The lawyer said Bravo would turn himself in and hand over the gun. He was taken into custody on Sept. 9 but told police he didn’t know the whereabouts of the gun.

Bravo, who remains in the Clark County Detention Center, on a $25,000 bail, is set to have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28 on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging a gun into an occupied structure.

.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.