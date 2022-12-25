Who fired a gun from a Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway? Police following clues

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a video shared on social media that showed a passenger in Lamborghini repeatedly firing a handgun while the sports car was traveling on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County.

The video was posted on Instagram but was taken down from the social media site on Friday.

No known injuries have been reported. It’s isn’t clear when the shooting took place.

The video shows the man laughing and pointing the gun out the window before firing several rounds. Several of the people who saw the video reacted with crying and laughing emojis.

The post circulated quickly on social media before it was seen by law enforcement authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol issued a statement: “The video has been forwarded to our Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. This is now an active investigation.”

The video post shared on Instagram stories appeared to show the people involved out partying.

Miami Police Union President Tommy Reyes, who isn’t involved in the FHP’s investigation, said the people in the video can be charged.

“Ultimately, the actions they think are inconsequential are very consequential to some innocent bystanders,” he said. “Firing a weapon from a moving vehicle is a felony, so, potentially, these people are looking at felony charges.”

This report is from Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.