Fired Hialeah cop who sexually abused young women faces up to three years in prison

Former Hialeah police Sgt. Jesús Menocal Jr. has already pleaded guilty to pressuring several young women into having sex with him while on duty.

Now, his fate is in the hands of a federal judge, who is expected to decide Thursday morning whether he should be sentenced up to three years in prison under a misdemeanor plea deal that helped him avoid a potential life sentence if he had faced trial.

As part of the deal, federal prosecutors dropped the main felony charge of his civil rights sexual-assault case, mainly because of the risk of calling his victims, including a few former sex workers, to the witness stand where they would have been vulnerable to tough questions from Menocal’s defense attorneys.

Despite the plea bargain, federal prosecutors still portray Menocal as a sexual predator in a police officer’s uniform. In court papers, they condemned his criminal misconduct, saying the 34-year-old betrayed his “oath to serve the community of Hialeah” by sexually assaulting three women in violation of their civil rights, including one victim with mental health problems.

“This duty was especially sacred when it came to protecting the most vulnerable in his community,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Stamm wrote in a sentencing memo, recommending that U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams sentence Menocal to a maximum of three years — one year for each of the three misdemeanor counts in the plea agreement.

“Yet instead of serving his community, the defendant tarnished his badge and abused his authority by sexually exploiting the very people he was supposed to protect,” Stamm wrote.

“That he committed his crimes while holding the supervisory rank of sergeant, charged with leading the patrol officers under his command, is all the more troubling.”

In March, the fired officer pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges accusing him of forcing three female victims to touch his penis, perform oral sex or have intercourse while he was on duty, according to federal court records. The three incidents were part of a series of complaints dating back to 2014 and 2015 that included alleged oral sex involving a 14-year-old girl.

Despite investigations by Hialeah police internal affairs and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Menocal was temporarily suspended from duty but then reinstated by Police Chief Sergio Velázquez. Velázquez only fired him after FBI agents arrested Menocal in December 2019, and the chief himself was removed from office two years later.

Menocal’s defense attorneys, Jude Faccidomo and Mycki Ratzan, said in court papers that more than 70 family members, friends and law enforcement officers wrote letters of support for him, highlighting his dedication as a 13-year police veteran but minimizing his criminal behavior. The lawyers recommended no hard prison time, suggesting instead “alternative incarceration” by combining stays in a halfway house with home detention.

“He was nominated as officer of the year and the many commendations and awards reflected all the work he put in,” they wrote in a sentencing memo. “With all that came pressure and scrutiny and as sure as the rise came, so did the fall.

“The product of immature masculinity? A toxic culture? It is difficult, as everyone who knows him attests, to reconcile the person they know with the defendant before this court.

“Certainly, the facts of this case are troubling to say the least but when compared to decades of good deeds and a life dedicated to serving his community, this court should look not just at the facts surrounding the offense but the facts about Jessie as a man, a father, a husband, a son and see that he can be redeemed. At a minimum the way Jessie has led his life, but for a very brief and anomalous period of time, he has earned a second chance.”

Whatever his second chance might be, Menocal will never be a cop again.

As part of his plea agreement, Menocal agreed to surrender his police license and not reapply for any law enforcement position. Still, with a misdemeanor conviction, he could possess a weapon and resume work in a firearms training school that is owned by his family. His father, Jesus Menocal Sr., is the former police chief in Sweetwater. His uncle, Ignacio Menocal, was also a police officer.

In addition, under the federal civil rights statute in his case, Menocal won’t be required to register as a sex offender with the state of Florida.

As part of the plea deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the first felony charge in Menocal’s indictment was dropped — though he acknowledged the victim’s allegation in a statement filed in court. The charge alleged that in June 2015 he stopped a 17-year-old girl, took her to a Hialeah police substation, and forced her to undress in a camera-less room while pressuring her to have sex. That original charge included an accusation of “kidnapping” that carried up to life in prison.

The three misdemeanor counts to which Menocal pleaded guilty don’t include any reference to that aggravating factor or threatening the use of his police-issued weapon, which carried up to 10 years’ imprisonment. So, as misdemeanors, the counts came with far less punishment under federal law — up to one year each.

Stamm, the prosecutor, noted in his sentencing memo that “the absence of a specific felony enhancement for the defendant’s sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact is a core reason why the defendant faces a [federal] guidelines sentence of 36 months of incarceration instead of the much higher term of incarceration.”

Stamm also pointed out that Congress passed legislation two weeks after Menocal pleaded guilty in March that imposes far harsher penalties for the type of civil rights violations involving sexual abuse that he committed in 2014 and 2015 — but the new law is not retroactive to his offenses.

Two of the three counts to which Menocal pleaded guilty involved “non-consensual sexual acts” punishable up to 40 years under the new law, Stamm noted.

Although prosecutors did not indicate why they offered Menocal the plea deal, several sources say there was concern that his victims would not hold up under cross-examination by defense attorneys who planned to question them about their past, including prostitution in some instances.

Menocal’s arrest came one month after the Miami Herald reported that his alleged misconduct was first revealed to Hialeah police in 2015, when four women and girls told investigators that the sergeant had assaulted them. The youngest victim was just 14 when she said Menocal forced her to perform oral sex after threatening her with jail time if she didn’t comply. The oldest victim, in her 20s, fell out of a moving car and died just months after being questioned by authorities.

In his plea agreement and factual statement, Menocal admitted to using his authority as a police officer to deprive three female victims of “unreasonable searches and seizures.”

In court papers, federal prosecutors elaborated on how Menocal preyed on the three victims who formed the basis of the criminal case against him — though authorities cited several other alleged victims. Police surveillance footage showed Menocal taking a total of 11 women into a Hialeah police substation in a one-month period between May and June 2015, according to prosecutors.

“All of these incidents occurred on the weekend or after 5:00 p.m.,” prosecutors wrote in court documents. “The video evidence then shows the defendant bringing each of these women into closed rooms in the substation that were not covered by the surveillance system.”

Menocal did not file reports documenting any of these encounters, a violation of police protocol.

Had Menocal’s case gone to trial, prosecutors were planning to present evidence of other young women who accused Menocal of sexually assaulting them while on duty. They also planned to call as a witness a police academy cadet who was allegedly impregnated by Menocal while he was working as her instructor. According to federal court records, Menocal tried to pressure the cadet into having an abortion after he allegedly got her pregnant.