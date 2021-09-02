Fired HR director from Tampa faces 15 years for deleting computer resumes

Medghyne Calonge was fired as human resources director from the St. Petersburg office of an online accounting firm, but before security could escort her out, she started deleting records. Lots of records.

So many records, in fact, that a federal jury in New York City found her guilty of accessing a protected computer and recklessly causing damage — charges that together carry a maximum prison term of 15 years.

Calonge, 41, of Tampa, was convicted Aug. 16 after a six-day trial. She is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 2.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Calonge deleted more than 17,000 job applications, resumes and job postings, and inserted profanities into the applicant tracking system at 1-800Accountant. The company has its headquarters on Madison Avenue in New York and employs more than 200 people, an online profile said. It has an office in St. Petersburg’s Carillon Park.

The company spent more than $100,000 to build the applicant tracking system and it took two years to create, according to the release. It cost 1-800Accountant more than $100,000 to investigate the crime and rebuild the system and it still hasn’t recovered all the information deleted.

Calonge was hired in January 2019 as head of human resources in the St. Petersburg office. After six months on the job, 1-800Accountant fired Calonge for failing to perform basic job tasks, the news release said. In one instance, Calonge downgraded a colleague’s access to a computer system after the two had an argument, the release said.

After Calonge was informed she was being fired, and before the company could escort her out of the building, two employees witnessed her hitting the delete button on her computer several times, the release said. Over the next two days, she logged into the applicant tracking system and continued deleting records.

Calonge’s attorney in New York did not return requests for comment made via email Wednesday. Messages could not be left on the attorney’s phone because the mailbox was full.

According to her LinkedIn account, Calonge has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and social work from the University of South Florida and a master’s degree in business administration from Saint Leo University. Her profile on another website says she now works as a Zumba instructor, an Avon beauty consultant and a Herbalife nutrition representative.

The indictment in the case identifies the victim only as “Employer 1,” but Erin Vadala, a spokesperson for 1-800Accountant, told the Tampa Bay Times via e-mail Wednesday, “We are aware of the outcome of the trial and are pleased that justice has been served in this case.”

The company promotes its services in tax preparation and general accounting to individuals and small businesses nationwide, providing mobile and desktop access to accountants, certified public accountants, enrolled agents, and bookkeepers.

“As a unanimous jury found today, Medghyne Calonge intentionally and maliciously caused severe damage to the computers of her former employer,” Audrey Strauss, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in the news release. “Now Calonge awaits sentencing for her crimes.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment further on the case Wednesday.