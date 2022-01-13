Fired Kennewick fire chief sues, saying racial discrimination cost him his job

Annette Cary
·6 min read

Former Kennewick Police Chief Vince Beasley is suing the city of Kennewick in federal court, saying he was fired because he is Black and opposed discriminatory practices toward racial minorities and women.

Beasley, a native of the Tri-Cities, worked for the Kennewick Fire Department for 40 years, including as chief from 2014 until he was fired in September 2019.

He is asking for a jury trial and seeking lost pay, bonuses and benefits; damages for emotional harm and punitive damages.

Beasley, who continues to live in the Tri-Cities, has been unable to find another firefighting job. The stigma of being fired after nearly 40 years has made getting hired for another firefighting job extremely difficult, he said.

Beasley’s attorney says that Kennewick City Manager Marie Mosley, who is named as a defendant, illegally held Beasley to a higher standard than white employees.

“She required her one Black employee to work twice as hard and be twice as good, to get half as far,” said Beasley’s attorney Beth Bloom of Seattle in the lawsuit.

Beasley met more than 90% of the city’s defined performance goals from 2016 until 2019, which was above numbers that Mosley called “exceptional,” according to the U.S. District Court lawsuit.

He received numerous awards and grants, including the community’s Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award given by Columbia Basin College.

As fire chief he improved the city’s firefighting capabilities, according to an independent agency rating, which the city touted in a news release three months before he was fired, according to the lawsuit.

The Washington State Survey & Rating Bureau gave the city a Community Protection Class Rating of four under Beasley’s predecessor and he improved it to a three, according to the lawsuit. In 2019 just five cities in Washington state were rated better.

In the final months before Beasley was fired, Mosley began giving him new, excessive and unreasonable work assignments, according to the lawsuit.

Beasley worried that he was being set up for failure, but worked longer and harder to meet the demands, the lawsuit said.

Then Kennewick Fire Chief Vincent Beasley was picked as the 2017 Martin Luther King Spirit Award winner.
Then Kennewick Fire Chief Vincent Beasley was picked as the 2017 Martin Luther King Spirit Award winner.

On Sept. 3, 2019, Mosley demanded that Beasley resign or she would fire him. He refused to resign and on Sept. 18 was fired, according to the lawsuit.

Beasley believes Mosley was influenced by discriminatory feedback based on racial double standards from senior city employees and leaders. Members of the Kennewick Fire Department union also gave discriminatory feedback, according to the lawsuit.

Kennewick officials referred a request for comment on the lawsuit to its insurer, which was not immediately prepared to give a statement.

At the time he left in 2019, city officials said they couldn’t release sensitive personnel information and that Beasley had resigned.

“It’s fair to say the city manager was working on a potential retirement agreement, couldn’t reach it, then the chief took his own actions,” a spokeswoman told the Herald at the time.

Beasley told the Herald then he refused the separation agreement and was placed on administrative leave and then was ousted.

Only Black firefighter

“It is unsurprising that City Manager Mosley discriminated and retaliated against Chief Beasley given that a discriminatory culture has consistently pervaded the city government’s senior leadership and fire department,” the lawsuit said.

The other seven city department heads were white, according to the lawsuit and all seven members of the city council while Beasley was chief were white men.

Beasley is the only Black firefighter hired in Kennewick in more than 100 years, according to the lawsuit. He faced a discriminatory culture in city government, they said.

In 2016 then Kennewick Fire Chief Vince Beasley led children in the Pledge of Allegiance at the dedication of Kennewick Fire Station 5 at South Kellogg Street and West 10th Avenue.
In 2016 then Kennewick Fire Chief Vince Beasley led children in the Pledge of Allegiance at the dedication of Kennewick Fire Station 5 at South Kellogg Street and West 10th Avenue.

In one example when he shook hands with another firefighter, that firefighter looked at his hands and joked, “It doesn’t rub off,” referring to Beasley’s skin color.

Other Kennewick firefighters, including a battalion chief, discussed “killing” minorities to improve local culture, the lawsuit said.

“Chief Beasley observed that he had to walk a tightrope that white employees did not,” the lawsuit said. “If he was quiet, Mosley would tell him to speak up and be assertive. Then, when he would speak up, Mosley would criticize him for doing so.”

According to the lawsuit, this happened frequently to Beasley when he was in meetings, but white employees were permitted to speak freely.

For example, after a 2018 fire, City Manager Mosley criticized Chief Beasley for initially listening and evaluating information, according to the lawsuit.

“Then, when he started to speak up about that fire by reaching out to minority communities, she criticized him for that,” she said.

The lawsuit points out that as fire chief Beasley needed to lead and be assertive.

“But a Black man, according to strong stereotypes, should remain deferential and subordinate,” the lawsuit said.

In late 2018 Beasley began to openly oppose the city’s racist and sexist culture and hiring and retention practices, which favored white men, the lawsuit said.

He told the Tri-City Herald that he had been forced to terminate a couple of women who worked for him.

Mosley reacted to Beasley raising concerns “with cold silence and by becoming standoffish,” the lawsuit said.

In his annual performance evaluation in March 2019, his 2018 performance was evaluated negatively, with no mention of his success in meeting city goals and improving the fire safety rating.

“Chief Beasley speaking up and being assertive about discrimination in late 2018 triggered racial biases,” the lawsuit said. “Ms. Mosley evaluated Chief Beasley’s performance differently in part due to his race, whether she was aware of it or not.”

He encouraged her to “serve more than just white residents” and demanded that she “hire more than just white men for open positions.”

Past issues

Beasley was named fire chief after some years of disarray in the department, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims fire department employees were known to have sex during work, abuse sick leave and work out instead of performing their duties.

The response time for emergency calls increased and during one significant fire, Kennewick firefighters abandoned their duties to watch TV and read the newspaper, leaving other city fire departments to fight a fire within Kennewick city limits, the lawsuit said.

However, the previous fire chief, who was white, was not fired, the lawsuit said.

Two other city department heads, both white men, also were not fired even though their performance was inferior to Beasley’s, the lawsuit said.

Mosley gave white subordinates repeated chances to improve and lengthy tenures, but quickly terminated the only minority head after a single negative performance review that was inaccurate and prejudiced, the lawsuit said.

In fact, the human resources director assured Beasley that he would not be fired because the other department heads had performed so poorly and hand not been fired, according to the lawsuit.

In a letter dated the day Beasley was fired, Mosley said she fired him because he committed misconduct and she falsely claimed he had submitted a notice of resignation, according to the lawsuit.

Although Mosley issued a news release saying he had resigned, the lawsuit said that in fact he was fired.

When Beasley worked for the city, he knew he was a role model for minorities and he strived to be a positive example to show them what they could achieve, he told the Herald.

He filed the lawsuit to restore the Kennewick city workplace to a meritocracy where employees are judged by the quality of their work, talent and effort, not the color of their skin or social class, he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • Suit: Man paid $3K to get his friend out of jail. Court kept half the money, violating Constitution

    Fairfield Municipal Court regularly takes fines and costs out of bonds posted by third parties, which is unconstitutional, a federal lawsuit says.

  • Courts are trying to vet Boy Scout sex abuse claims

    The court overseeing the bankruptcy of Irving-based Boy Scouts of America is also trying to figure out what portion of the tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims filed against the organization might be poorly substantiated or invalid.Why it matters: This is the largest single sexual abuse lawsuit in history, incorporating the allegations of more than 80,000 individuals dating back decades. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeConte

  • Lawsuit from ex-employees allege pattern of racial discrimination at Bloomfield Hills restaurant

    A lawsuit claiming racial discrimination at the Eddie Merlot's in Bloomfield Hills was filed by former chef, James Gaines, and a female server, who say it was so unbearable - they couldn't continue to work there.

  • 3 New Job Interview Questions Companies Are Asking Right Now

    You should prepare answers for these questions, because you probably never had to think about them before.

  • Judge greenlights grocery store lawsuit after employee dies of COVID-19

    A Prince George's County judge is giving the green light as part of a lawsuit against a local supermarket after the parents of a grocery store worker sued, claiming their daughter died after contracting COVID-19 on the job.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Real 'supply chain crisis' is shortage of companies treating truck drivers with respect

    I am considered an independent contractor because I own my own truck. But the shipping company controls almost every aspect of my job.

  • Terence Crawford suing Bob Arum for nearly $10M in lawsuit alleging 'revolting racial bias'

    Terence Crawford believes he missed out on major fights due to Bob Arum.

  • WWE rival sues over alleged illegal wrestling monopoly

    (Reuters) -World Wrestling Entertainment Inc was sued on Tuesday by a smaller rival that accused it of violating federal antitrust law by monopolizing the professional wrestling market. MLW Media LLC accused WWE and its Chief Executive Vince McMahon of threatening content partners for doing business with MLW, to help protect its 85% share of the U.S. market for professional wrestling broadcasting rights. The Mamaroneck, New York-based plaintiff said WWE's interference in 2021 caused Vice TV to end talks to air new MLW content, and led to a 40% drop in ticket sales after Fox Corp's Tubi streaming service abandoned a licensing agreement the night before it was to be publicly announced.

  • "Stay Interviews" Are Coming. Here's What Workers Need To Know

    It's the next big trend in the Great Resignation era.View Entire Post ›

  • Area manufacturers struggle to hire labor amid ongoing worker shortage

    While nearly every industry in the area is impacted by the lack of laborers, manufacturing and factories have been hit particularly hard.

  • Union rejects Kroger's King Soopers sweetened wage offer

    Earlier on Tuesday, King Soopers, the largest grocery store chain in Colorado, had sweetened a wage offer to workers of UFCW Local 7 to $170 million calling it their "last, best and final offer." This came after the union rejected several previous offers, including a $148 million investment in wages and signing bonuses over three years, last week. "The company's last, best, and final offer, in many ways, is worse than its previous offers," Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, said in a statement.

  • Alex Murdaugh facing eight more potential lawsuits over allegations of stolen money

    Palmetto State Bank officials also under scrutiny.

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Sued by Investors in EthereumMax Tokens

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather Jr. were sued for allegedly scamming investors in a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateThe reality tele

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Iowa to pay nearly $1 million because of alleged sexual harassment by female DHS supervisor

    The employee complained to her boss' boss, who allegedly was stymied by senior officials and filed an earlier suit, winning a nearly $800K payout.