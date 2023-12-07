Fired Latino officer takes NY town to federal court over whistleblower retaliation claim

A fired Hispanic police officer is firing back in federal court, claiming he was targeted and unjustly terminated. The town, however, has a different take.

“I was blacklisted. I knew I was blacklisted,” said Anthony Barberan, a former police officer in the town of Eastchester in New York.

Barberan said he felt déjà vu when he saw the documentary “Crime + Punishment,” highlighting I-Team interview with minority NYPD cops who claimed they were pressured to meet illegal ticket quotas.

“I think I was fired because I was blowing the whistle on what was going on there,” Barberan told News 4. “I was always bringing up ticket quotas.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com