Fired Latino officer takes NY town to federal court over whistleblower retaliation claim

Sarah Wallace, NBC New York
·1 min read
Fired Latino officer takes NY town to federal court over whistleblower retaliation claim

A fired Hispanic police officer is firing back in federal court, claiming he was targeted and unjustly terminated. The town, however, has a different take.

“I was blacklisted. I knew I was blacklisted,” said Anthony Barberan, a former police officer in the town of Eastchester in New York.

Barberan said he felt déjà vu when he saw the documentary “Crime + Punishment,” highlighting I-Team interview with minority NYPD cops who claimed they were pressured to meet illegal ticket quotas.

“I think I was fired because I was blowing the whistle on what was going on there,” Barberan told News 4. “I was always bringing up ticket quotas.”

Read the story in NBC News 4 New York

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories