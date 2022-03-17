Fired manager accused of burglary, larceny of medical equipment supplier

Mar. 17—Santa Fe police say a disgruntled ex-manager of HME Specialists, a medical equipment supplier, was caught on camera burglarizing his former employer and stealing nearly $20,000 worth of goods, and then wrote an apology letter after his arrest.

A surveillance video showed Oliver Garcia, 49, of Santa Fe taking several pieces of equipment from the HME outlet worth about $19,844, including an oxygen machine, in early February, police said in a criminal complaint filed this week in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Garcia later met with police and admitted taking the equipment, the complaint said. He told officers he was angry about being fired over what he claimed was hearsay, with no effort by the company to investigate or get his side of the story.

Garcia was charged with burglary of a commercial structure and larceny.

He expressed remorse and wrote a letter of apology to HME, saying he acted wrongly out of anger over his termination, police said.