Fired Mesa cop may be decertified

Oct. 11—A fired Mesa cop could lose his ability to carry a gun and a badge in Arizona because of the way he handle a traffic stop involving two 18-year-old girls.

The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board recently voted unanimously to take action on Sgt. Clinton Bertola's certification, which could include suspension or permanent revocation.

AZ Post sets state standards for training and licenses public safety officers.

Bertola was working patrol on March 17 when he observed a vehicle driving recklessly through a parking lot of a park and activated his overhead lights and possibly his siren, according to Al Grijalva, a compliance specialist who made a presentation to the board last month.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Grijalva said the driver, identified only as Kimberly, provided her license and the passenger, identified as Laura, provided her cell phone and displayed her high-school identification.

"Sgt. Bertola took the driver's license and cell phone back with him to his vehicle," Grijalva said. "Upon returning to Kimberly's vehicle, Sgt. Bertola returned Laura's phone and she noticed her screen was unlocked.

"Laura found this concerning due to her screen normally locks in 30 seconds if not in use. Laura believed the officer was using her phone the entire time he was away from the vehicle, which she estimated at 10 minutes."

Grijalva said Bertola then engaged the two teens with "irrelevant, inappropriate questions and making them uncomfortable."

"During the conversation, Laura advised that Sgt. Bertola asked or commented, 'What age did you lose you virginity?'" Grijalva said.

He said Bertola also said, "'Girls in my day didn't dress like that and look like you. Do you guys look like you are 20? Are you even wearing a bra? Back in my day we passed notes. Now you guys send messages and nudes. Do you guys send nudes?'"

Grijalva said that during the Mesa Police's internal affairs investigation, Bertola acknowledged that he conducted the traffic stop and confirmed that he did not tell dispatch about the stop.

He also did not turn on his body camera, which is standard procedure.

Bertola told internal affairs investigators that he took Laura's cell phone and walked back to his car to check her information, according to Grijalva.

"He admitted to looking at Laura's pictures to see if there was any street-racing stuff and he did this without Laura's consent," Grijalva said.

"Since they were not involved in street racing, he gave back the ID and phone."

Bertola also admitted asking if Laura was wearing a bra and "what age are kids starting to have sex," Grijalva continued.

"Sgt. Bertola also commented on their clothing during his internal affairs interview. He described them as being scantily clad, did not have a lot of clothes and tight-fitting."

Bertola denied asking the girls if they sent nude photos.

"Sgt. Bertola explained he was trying to counsel the two females, stating he has a daughter and the questions he was asking the two females were aimed to help him understand what to expect during teenage years," Grijalva said.

He added that investigators asked Bertola if he was flirting with the two teens to which he responded no.

"The administrative investigation conducted by Mesa PD resulted in sustained allegations of conduct unbecoming an officer and unsatisfactory performance and/or unwilling to perform assigned job responsibilities," Grijalva said.

"Mesa Police Department found Sgt. Bertola's actions in line of questioning to the two young females as alarming and inappropriate."

Bertola was fired June 19.

"Do we know why Mesa PD did not find any misconduct or violations of their code of conduct for an illegal search?" asked board member Nick Klingerman.

Klingerman is the Criminal Division chief at the Attorney General's Office and serves as a proxy for Attorney General Kris Mayes when she is unable to attend a board meeting.

Grijalva said the department investigated the issue of an illegal search and that "they may have included that in the conduct unbecoming an officer or the unsatisfactory performance." He said that he was unsure.

Klingerman asked if the board was allowed to consider the illegal search along with Mesa Police's findings in "determining appropriate punishment."

Executive Director Matt Giordano responded that the board had absolute purview to impose any discipline based on the officer's conduct.