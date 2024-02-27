Fired Montgomery officer accuses police chief of sexual harassment

René Helton, 33, spent four years on patrol at the Montgomery Police Department. Prior to that, the Arizona native and mother of two served as an aviation operations specialist in the Army, following family members who have served in the military for generations.

On Nov. 29, the department fired her. Helton said the department told her she was fired for using her police vehicle to take her children to and from school. However, she showed letters with Montgomery Police Department letterhead stating that her superior officers approved the action as long as she was off the clock. Helton also listed the names of several officers who she says were allowed to use their police vehicles for the same purpose.

“They knew I was a single mother when I came here," Helton said.

Helton said she's certain she was actually fired because she spurned sexual advances from MPD Chief Darryl Albert.

Mayor Steven Reed's Chief of Staff Chip Hill declined to comment but urged the public to reserve its judgment.

“While we cannot comment on pending litigation, it is very important that no one jumps to any conclusion until all of the facts are made known," Hill said in a statement.

Helton has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which ensures federal laws against discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, age national origin and other factors are followed. The EEOC investigates discrimination cases to determine if discrimination occurred.

The one-page complaint lists Helton's issues with Albert and details of the events. It's the first time that the allegations have been made formally including her claim that Albert fired her because she spurned his sexual advances.

The EEOC has not yet issued a determination in Helton's case.

The allegations

In August of 2022, Helton's commanding officer directed her to speak with Albert about issues impacting the department, she said. “Literally after that meeting I got a text message from Darryl Albert on his city phone," Helton said.

Albert almost immediately began making inappropriate remarks to Helton via text message, she said.

Helton was wary. She said Albert offered her accolades and promotions. She knew that he could also ruin her career.

“I’m going to have to shut this man down slowly," Helton said.

Helton showed the Montgomery Advertiser hundreds of messages between the two. Many of them were from his city phone.

“He needs to be fired. He should never ever be in charge of anybody, especially a police department," Helton said.

When Helton was slow to respond or neglected to respond to Albert's text messages, the messages provided by her show that Albert appeared to become hostile. When Helton declined offers of food, “all hell broke loose," she said.

After Helton began dating former MPD Lt. Marcus Webster, an 18-year veteran who was still on the force at the time, she said Albert began making the moves marking her for termination, which came to fruition Nov. 29, Helton said.

Meanwhile, Webster continued to work in the department.

“I came to MPD to have a career, and my plan was to retire from MPD," Webster said.

After hearing constant rumors that he was also on the road to termination and after accusations of insubordination started to accumulate, Webster said he made the gut-wrenching decision to resign on Dec. 29, 2023.

“It gets to a point where you are more consumed with people coming after you" than the mission, Webster said, explaining that the pressure was taking away from his ability to do good police work.

During his 18 years at the department, Webster worked on several task forces. His resume includes time working undercover to stop the spread of narcotics and working as a patrol officer.

The next steps for Helton

Helton filed her complaint with the EEOC in August.

When the EEOC reviews a complaint, it can make one of three determinations.

That the complaint is unfounded and no discrimination exists.

That discrimination exists and the employee or applicant can sue the company or agency seeking relief.

That discrimination exists to such a level that the federal government will sue the company or agency on the employee or applicant’s behalf.

Helton also hired attorney Mickey McDermott to represent her in an upcoming hearing with the Montgomery City-County Personnel Board. The hearing determine whether to uphold the city's decision to terminate Helton. That hearing was originally scheduled for this week, but the board continued the hearing and has not yet set a new date.

Today, Helton said she just wants her job back.

“I love my job. I love standing up against bullies," she said.

