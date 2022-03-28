Fired MS Coast police officer charged with embezzlement, led out of court in handcuffs

A judge Monday determined there is sufficient evidence to arrest ex-Moss Point Police Officer Eric Maye for the alleged theft of cash from a drug suspect.

Judge Dale Harkey issued the ruling after Maye declined to hear the evidence against him in a probable cause hearing.

State law requires a probable cause hearing for any law enforcement officer accused of criminal wrongdoing in the line of duty to determine if enough evidence exists for a judge to order an arrest warrant.

Shortly after appearing before the judge, sheriff’s deputies handcuffed Maye and led him out of the courtroom. He’s is facing a charge of embezzlement involving officers, trustees and public employees converting property to their own use.

The crime carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Harkey set Maye’s bond at $10,00, although the district attorney prosecuting the case argued for a bond 10 times higher than that amount.

District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath asked the judge for a $100,000 bond for Maye for various reasons, including that he allegedly committed these crimes while he was under oath as a police officer charged with protecting and serving residents.

Maye’s attorney, Cameron McCormick, argued Maye was not a flight risk, had been a resident of the Mississippi Coast for years and had applied for a job at Ingall’s Shipbuilding that he felt confident his client would get.

In addition, McCormick noted that other high-profile suspects have been released on much lower bonds.

The investigation

Maye’s arrest comes just over a month after Moss Point police contacted the Mississippi Bureau Of Investigation about performing an independent investigation into the Feb. 26 incident.

MBI indicated Moss Point police referred the investigation over to them as an alleged “extortion,” according to records obtained by the Sun Herald.

Information about the alleged wrongdoing didn’t become public until mid-March after Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley sent out a press release announcing an internal investigation into alleged officer misconduct, who would later be terminated.

Story continues

According to authorities close to the investigation, the alleged theft involved cash allegedly taken from a drug suspect while Maye was in the process of booking the offender at the Moss Point Police Department.

Now ex-Moss Point police officer Eric Maye waits for a hearing at Jackson County Circuit Court in Pascagoula on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The hearing was delayed to give the officer time to hire his own attorney.

On hand at Monday’s hearing were MBI investigators Shelby Smith and Christin Groom. In addition, an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team attended to provide evidence in the investigation.

A delay in investigating

The investigation into the theft of the funds did not begin when it was first reported.

During earlier interviews, the Sun Herald learned from authorities that the drug suspect had first reported the alleged embezzlement shortly after the man was taken into custody in Moss Point.

According to authorities, the suspect first reported the alleged theft in Moss Point, but an investigation did not appear to begin then.

The internal affairs probe finally began, authorities said, after the drug suspect then went to the South Mississippi Metropolitan Enforcement Team members to report the alleged crime.

From there, authorities close to the investigation said, SMMET narcotics members then called Moss Point police to again reported the allegations of wrongdoing.

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley placed Maye on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the internal probe.

Shortly afterward, Ashley recommended Maye’s firing.

Firing the officer for misconduct

On March 15, Mayor Billie Knight and the Board of Alderman followed the police chief’s recommendation to fire Maye. The police officer had asked to resign.

Prior to the Maye’s termination, the police chief issued a statement denouncing officer misconduct.

“There is no room in this Police Department for dishonesty,” Ashley said. “We hire officers with the belief that they can be trusted with not only sensitive information, but also property and other items that comes into their possession by virtue of their office.

“These men and women are held to a higher standard, and they know they are accountable for their actions. Unfortunately, there is occasionally an officer who violates their own oath of office. When these officers are identified, they will be quickly removed from their position of trust.”

Ex-Moss Point police Officer Eric Maye sits with family and friends in Jackson County Circuit court prior to his arrest Monday

Ex-Moss Point police Officer Eric Maye appears in court Monday with his attorney, Cameron McCormick, by his side.

Moss Point Public Safety Complex