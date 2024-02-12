Fired NYPD cop charged with manslaughter for DWI crash kills passenger

An ex-NYPD cop fired last year for pulling his gun during an argument over a parking space has now been busted for vehicular manslaughter on Long Island, authorities said Monday.

Aaron Cooper, 26, was charged Saturday with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and DWI for a blood alcohol level of .018, according to court papers.

Cooper, who admitted he had been drinking, was speeding in a 2023 Toyota on Rosedale Road near Lawrence Court in Valley Stream when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a curb and pole about 4:30 a.m., police say. His car flipped over from the impact, killing his passenger, Pablo Rivera, 22, of Valley Stream.

Cooper, who lives in Lindenhurst, was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. Rivera died at the scene.

Cooper was arrested in Queens in July 2021 for gun possession, criminal mischief and harassment after allegedly arguing off-duty with a man over a parking spot and pulling his gun. An NYPD source said he was fired last year.