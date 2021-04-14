Fired officer who halted excessive force arrest wins pension

  • Cariol Horne marches during a protest organized by We Pump 716 and the Liberation Collective, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Buffalo. Horne, a Buffalo police officer who was fired for trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect, has won a years-long legal fight to collect her pension on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A state Supreme Court judge cited the changing landscape around the use of force by police and a recently passed "duty to intervene" statute adopted by the city. (Sharon Cantillon/The Buffalo News via AP)
  • Activist Cariol Horne speaks during the WNY Women's March hosted by the WNY Peace Center in Niagara Square, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 in Buffalo, N.Y. Horne, a Buffalo police officer who was fired for trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect, has won a years-long legal fight to collect her pension on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A state Supreme Court judge cited the changing landscape around the use of force by police and a recently passed "duty to intervene" statute adopted by the city. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)
1 / 2

Fired Officer Pension

Cariol Horne marches during a protest organized by We Pump 716 and the Liberation Collective, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Buffalo. Horne, a Buffalo police officer who was fired for trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect, has won a years-long legal fight to collect her pension on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A state Supreme Court judge cited the changing landscape around the use of force by police and a recently passed "duty to intervene" statute adopted by the city. (Sharon Cantillon/The Buffalo News via AP)
CAROLYN THOMPSON
·3 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Buffalo, New York, police officer who was fired for trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect has won a yearslong legal fight to overturn her dismissal and collect her pension.

A state Supreme Court judge cited the changing landscape around the use of force by police and a new “duty to intervene” statute that the fired officer, Cariol Horne, championed following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Quoting the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., 'the time is always right to do right,'” Judge Dennis Ward wrote in his decision.

Horne on Wednesday called it a bittersweet victory, coming during the murder trial of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with causing Floyd's death while other officers did nothing to stop him.

She is pushing for the nationwide adoption of “Cariol's Law,” which would require police officers to step in if they witness another officer using excessive force and retroactively protect them from retaliation. The law was adopted in Buffalo in October.

Officers “don’t want to lose their livelihood,” Horne said. “But no amount of money should be over somebody’s life.”

“I could be on top of the world, but I’m looking at everybody else and they’re in a swamp. How can I feel good about that?” she said a day after Tuesday's legal victory.

In his decision, Ward said support for Horne has grown recently "in the wake of a renewed national and local awareness of the problem of excessive force, and with police officers who intervene now being seen as heroes."

Horne was a 19-year veteran and a year away from collecting her pension when she faced departmental charges after pulling fellow Officer Gregory Kwiatkowski’s arm from around the neck of domestic violence suspect Neal Mack in November 2006.

“I yelled, ‘Greg, you’re choking him,’ and he didn’t stop,” Horne recounted during an interview in June. “I grabbed his arm from around his neck. ... That was the only physical contact that I had. And they fabricated a story and said that I did all of these other things that I didn’t do.”

She was fired in 2008 after an arbitration process determined she had put the lives of the officers at the scene in danger. The firing was previously upheld by the same court that eventually overturned it.

A mother of five, Horne's youngest was a year old at the time.

“Now I am able to help them be where they should be financially,” she said, “because when when I took a dive into financial ruin, they went in there with me.”

Kwiatkowski, who is white, went to prison in 2009 after pleading guilty to deprivation of civil rights for using excessive force against four Black teenagers suspected of shooting a BB gun. Prosecutors said Kwiatkowski slammed the teenagers’ heads onto a vehicle while yelling obscenities at them. He was sentenced to four months.

Mack also is Black, as is Horne.

Ward's decision noted that the original hearing officer “lacked significant information about the conduct of Officer Kwiatkowski and his (mis)use of physical force in effecting arrests.”

He reinstated Horne as an officer from 2008-2010 and granted back pay and benefits.

The city did not oppose Horne's latest legal petition.

“The city has always supported any additional judicial review available to Officer Horne and respects the court’s decision,” a statement from spokesperson Michael DeGeorge said.

Recommended Stories

  • A judge reinstated the pension of a Black police officer fired after stopping a white colleague's chokehold, citing George Floyd

    Cariol Horne was fired from the Buffalo police force after stopping a white colleague's chokehold on a Black man who said he couldn't breathe.

  • Judge rules for Black Buffalo police officer fired for stopping colleague's chokehold

    A New York court on Tuesday reinstated the pension of former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne, who was fired for intervening when a white colleague had a Black man in a chokehold during a 2006 arrest.Driving the news: State Supreme Court Judge Dennis Ward noted in his ruling similar cases, like the death of George Floyd. Ward said the role of other officers at the scene in such instances had come under scrutiny, "particularly their complicity in failing to intervene to save the life of a person to whom such unreasonable physical force is being applied."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Over a decade of fighting and @CariolHorne has finally received justice.Today the State of New York Supreme Court vacated and annulled the City of Buffalo's decision to fire her and take her benefits. She'll be getting her pension, benefits, and back-pay from 2010. pic.twitter.com/FZy8AAH6CX— Jecorey Arthur (@jecoreyarthur) April 14, 2021 "To her credit, Officer Horne did not merely stand by, but instead sought to intervene, despite the penalty she ultimately paid for doing so ... She saved a life that day, and history will now record her for the hero she is."Judge WardWard partially based his decision to overturn a 2010 ruling that upheld her firing on legislation signed by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in October, known as "Cariol's Law" — which makes it a "crime for a law enforcement officer to fail to intervene when another officer is using excessive force and also protects whistleblowers," per the Buffalo News.The big picture: Horne, who is Black, said she heard the handcuffed man say he couldn't breathe — invoking the deaths in police custody of Floyd and Eric Garner, two Black men who said this in their dying words, which have become a "national rallying cry against police brutality," the New York Times notes.Horne said her fellow officer punched her in the face when she tried to stop him. The Buffalo Police Department claimed she had put her fellow officers at risk and she was fired in 2008, per NPR. There was no video of the incident.Of note: The judge ruling in favor of Horne's lawsuit means Horne will receive a full pension, backpay and benefits.What they're saying: Harvard Law School Criminal Justice Institute director Ronald Sullivan, an attorney representing Horne, said in a statement the ruling was "a significant step in correcting an injustice."The legal team was grateful to the court for acknowledging that "to her credit Officer Horne did not merely stand by, but instead sought to intervene, despite the penalty she ultimately paid for doing so," he added.City of Buffalo spokesperson Michael DeGeorge told 7 Eyewitness News in a statement, "The City has always supported any additional judicial review available to Officer Horne and respects the Court's Decision."Read the decision and judgment in full, via DocumentCloud: More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Police officer fired for stopping white colleague’s chokehold wins lawsuit

    ‘Neal Mack looked like he was about to die. So had I not stepped in, he possibly could have’

  • Biden salutes war dead after Afghanistan decision

    President Joe Biden salutes the graves of U.S. troops who died in recent conflicts, buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday. The visit came, after Biden pledges to withdraw remaining U.S. troops from the “forever war” in Afghanistan. (April 14)

  • Chinese man kidnapped and killed in elaborate body-swap scheme

    The scheme was devised to grant a dying man's wish to avoid a ban on traditional burials.

  • Black officer vindicated 15 years after stopping colleague from placing man in a chokehold

    Cariol Horne, a former Buffalo police officer, was vindicated Tuesday after a judge overturned a ruling that stopped her from receiving her pension.

  • Man who shot, killed elephant seal in California sentenced to prison

    Jordan Gerbich, who used to live in California, shot the elephant seal with a handgun on a beach there in 2019.

  • Rusty Hardin says one of the lawsuits against Deshaun Watson has been dismissed

    The effort to force all persons suing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to attach their names to their complaints apparently has achieved the intended goal, as to one of the 22 plaintiffs. Lawyer Rusty Hardin says that one of the plaintiffs has dismissed her case. “We believe we have names for 20 of the 22 lawsuits,” [more]

  • Fox News Host Tries and Fails to Bait Jon Stewart Into Attacking Biden

    After decades of mercilessly “eviscerating” Fox News during his time as host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart has made a surprising number of appearances on that network in years, almost exclusively to promote his activism around issues like medical benefits for 9/11 first responders and now veterans who were exposed to “burn pits” in Iraq and Afghanistan.The comedian remained dead serious on Tuesday when he joined Fox host Martha MacCallum to explain why he was in Washington lobbying for a bill that would provide aid to veterans affected by that toxic exposure.“If a senator or a representative is unsure of the science, let’s go dig a 10-acre burn pit in their town, light it on fire with jet fuel and see how quickly the health effects come to the forefront,” Stewart said at one point, as the Fox host nodded along sympathetically.But before their time was up, MacCallum just couldn’t help but try to goad Stewart into playing into the Fox News narrative about the Biden administration’s proposed spending. “You know, you see the trillions that we’re talking about spending for a lot of different things right now, for COVID, for infrastructure,” she said. “How does that make you feel about what you’re pushing for here?”Instead of taking the bait, Stewart completely turned the argument back around, pointing out that the money it would take to handle the burn pit problem is “dwarfed” by these other concerns, essentially making it a no-brainer.“Listen, just even at the Pentagon, you’re talking about $750 billion, $800 billion a year,” he explained, adding that what he and his fellow advocates are asking for is a “fraction of that to implement the card and benefits that these folks have already earned.”“Very true,” MacCallum, replied before thanking Stewart for his work and inviting him to come back on Fox News when the time comes to promote his upcoming AppleTV+ show The Problem with Jon Stewart. He didn’t make any promises.Lewis Black Sounds Off on Trump, Jon Stewart, and Almost Getting Pushed Out of ‘The Daily Show’Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Juuso Valimaki with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

    Juuso Valimaki (Calgary Flames) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 04/13/2021

  • Princess Eugenie Shared a Sweet Tribute to Prince Philip

    "Thank you for your dedication and love for us all," the princess wrote in a moving Instagram post.

  • Smartmatic Responds To Fox News’ Defense In $2.7 Billion Defamation Lawsuit: “The First Amendment Does Not Provide … A Get Out Of Jail Free Card”

    Smartmatic said that Fox News cannot get a “Get Out Of Jail Free Card” to escape a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit, in which the company says that the network ruined its reputation when on-air personalities spread conspiracy theories and falsehoods about its role in the 2020 presidential election. “The Fox Defendants solicited and published calculated […]

  • a Goal from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames

    (Calgary Flames) with a Goal from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames, 04/13/2021

  • EU to raise COVID vaccine supplies from Pfizer in Q2 to 250 million doses

    European Union countries will receive 50 million more coronavirus vaccines produced by Pfizer and BioNTech in the second quarter, the head of the EU Commission said on Wednesday, as deliveries expected at the end of the year will be brought forward. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the earlier deliveries, which will start this month instead of in October, will take total supplies to the EU from Pfizer to 250 million doses in the second quarter in a move meant to compensate for lower supplies from AstraZeneca and possible problems with Johnson & Johnson. Von der Leyen confirmed the Commission was in talks with Pfizer and BioNTech for a new contract for 1.8 billion doses to be delivered in 2022 and 2023, confirming a Reuters report last week.

  • Coming up on Tuesday, April. 13 edition of 'Special Report'

    Bret Baier gives you a sneak peek of the next show.

  • Wesley Hunt: Requiring voter ID 'should not be a very big deal'

    Army veteran and former Texas GOP congressional candidate Wesley Hunt on voter ID laws.

  • China push for global power tops U.S. security threats: intelligence report

    China's push for global power is the leading threat to U.S. national security, while Russia's efforts to undermine American influence and assert itself as a major actor also pose a challenge, said a U.S. intelligence report released on Tuesday. While China and Russia are presented as the leading challenges, Iran and North Korea will also test U.S. national security, the report said.

  • Tucker Carlson Suggests Vaccines Don't Work And Government Won't Say It

    "We can't think of" another explanation, the Fox News host said in a doozy of a coronavirus cover-up conspiracy rant.

  • San Diego Zoo Employee Hospitalized After Being Bitten by Venomous Snake

    “Incidents like this are very rare,” a San Diego Zoo spokesperson tells PEOPLE

  • Officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright identified as Kim Potter

    The officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright has been identified as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran with the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Police Department. In the body camera footage shown at a Monday press conference, Potter can be heard shouting “Taser,” three times, then she fired a shot. “It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Monday.