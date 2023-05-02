Fired officer won’t be criminally charged in Tyre Nichols stop

The former Memphis police officer who initially stopped 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, leading to an encounter that left the Black man beaten to death, will face no charges.

Shelby County District Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday that former officer Preston Hemphill will not be criminally charged.

“In this case, Hemphill did not pursue Tyre Nichols and never left the initial scene,” DA Steve Mulroy said in a statement. “Additionally, he was not present for the later beating incident.”

The office added that not charging Hemphill does mean the office endorses Hemphill’s conduct and he has been added to the office’s Giglio list. This list contains the names and details of law enforcement officers who have been caught in incidents of deceit, criminal convictions or other types of issues that question their credibility.

“We understand that this individual has been fully cooperating with the investigation and has promised to provide substantial cooperation going forward,” attorneys for Nichols’s family said in a statement.

“In light of this we are supportive of no charges for this individual. It is our deepest hope and expectation that justice will be served fully and that all who had a role to play in this senseless tragedy will be held accountable.”

Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 10. Memphis police initially said he was pulled over for reckless driving, but Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis later said there was no evidence to back this up. Nichols endured a brutal beating from five officers that led to his death three days later.

Hemphill, who is white, was fired from the Memphis police department in January. The five officers directly involved in the beating — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were fired on Jan. 20 and have since been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault.

All five of those officers are Black, and they have all pleaded not guilty.

Graphic video footage released in January showed the initial stop officers conducted as Nichols was driving and the beating he endured later. The footage showed an unidentified white officer involved in the initial altercation. When Nichols escaped from the officer, the officer can be heard saying, “I hope they stomp his ass.”

Hemphill’s attorney confirmed in January that some of the body camera footage released was from his client’s camera. Though Hemphill will avoid charges, the DA expects him to testify at trial.

