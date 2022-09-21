Fired Olathe high school teacher charged with unlawful sexual relations with student

A former Olathe Northwest High School wrestling coach and physical education teacher, who was fired this month, has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations with a student.

Steven Mesa, 47, faces three felony charges in Johnson County District Court for engaging in sexual intercourse with a student, who is at least 16 years old, according to the criminal complaint filed on Wednesday. Bond has been set at $100,000.

Authorities allege the crimes occurred between early July and late August. All three counts name the victim by the same initials.

Mesa was fired from the Olathe school district, effective Sept. 1, however district officials had not provided a reason. Northwest Principal Chris Zuck told families in an email earlier this month that Mesa would not return to the school.

“We have an outstanding substitute in place currently and will be looking to name a permanent teacher as quickly as possible,” he wrote. “Our substitute will be working closely with our PE department, and I am confident that students will have an excellent remainder to the 2022-23 school year. Once we have named a permanent teacher, we will communicate that information to you.”

An attorney for Mesa was not listed in court documents as of Wednesday afternoon. The Johnson County District Attorney’s office has so far declined to comment.

Olathe school district officials did not immediately return The Star’s request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.