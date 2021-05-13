Give the fired Parkland cops their jobs back, judge rules

Eileen Kelley, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
·6 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A judge on Thursday sided with two fired deputies who failed to confront the Parkland school shooter in 2018, concluding that they should get their jobs back — all because of an omission in the filing of crucial documents and a missed deadline.

Broward Circuit Judge Keathan Frink concluded that arbitrators were correct in ruling that the fired sheriff’s deputies, Brian Miller and Joshua Stambaugh, should get their jobs back, with back pay plus other payments. That includes accrued sick and vacation time, holiday pay, overtime and off-duty detail pay they likely would have made had they not been fired. That’s in addition to car stipends, pension contributions and medical expenses, among other benefits.

The judge did not weigh in on the failures of the deputies to respond during the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but found the arbitrators were correct when they ruled the sheriff’s office acted too late when it fired the deputies.

Under state law, police agencies are given 180 days to investigate and discipline officers. And investigators must swear they’ve read reports about officers in their entirety and that the forms are accurate. But the version of the oath that the Sheriff’s Office had used on its forms for many years omitted that line — and no one ever said it needed to be included. But the union representing the deputies seized on that.

And in the Miller case, the submitted documents ultimately were considered a mere two days too late because of the issue over the written oath.

“This is a huge victory this morning,” said Jeff Bell, the president of the Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association.

Sheriff Gregory Tony had been in office five months before firing three Parkland officers.

The case involving a third deputy, Edward Eason, still is being weighed by an arbitrator. Tony’s predecessor, Scott Israel, who was ousted over Parkland, also could have acted in time, Bell said.

“They were wrongfully terminated,” Bell said, adding he recognizes that there is a need to discipline when mistakes are made by any employee. “It’s like a statute of limitations. Deadlines are there for a reason: to keep checks and balances.”

Bell said he fully understands the ruling will not sit well with Parkland families and survivors.

“Alyssa and 16 others are no longer here because of the failures and inactions by many, including Miller and Stambaugh,” said Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter, Alyssa, was killed in the massacre. “It is painful for me to once again see there is no accountability.”

Andy Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was killed in the attack, said he hopes the decision is a call-to-action for city and county leaders. “Every mayor in every city should say we don’t want these deputies in our town responding to a 9-1-1 situation. ... If people really cared, that is what they would do.”

He said he wants parents to know that the fired deputies could possibly be called to an emergency: “[They should know] this is who you got coming.”

“We don’t get to bring back the children who were murdered on a technicality,” Pollack said.

Despite Thursday’s ruling, the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s general counsel maintains the deputies shouldn’t get their jobs back. “There were no victors on February 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when Miller and Stambaugh failed to do their jobs, and it is [the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s] belief that the deputies do not deserve their jobs back.

“The union’s claimed ‘victory’ fails to acknowledge that the union fought desperately to prevent the arbitrator from hearing the facts that justified the termination of these deputies, and that this ‘victory’ was the result of a procedural technicality, which the Sheriff’s Office maintains was wrongly decided.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it believes that the arbitration process is inherently flawed, preventing law enforcement agencies from holding law enforcement officers accountable for misconduct.

“Nevertheless, [the Broward Sheriff’s Office] will continue to fight to uphold discipline when deputies commit misconduct on the job.”

The Sheriff’s Office would not say Thursday if it intends to appeal the decision at a higher level.

The ruling, especially if the third deputy is successful, could reach upward of $1 million in pay and benefits.

Stambaugh earned $152,857 in base and overtime pay in 2018 and Miller earned $137,249.

So in just back pay and overtime, the decision on the two deputies represents some $580,000 just in back pay and likely accrued overtime if the deputies are reinstated in June, two years after they were terminated.

Miller, Stambaugh and Eason represented part of the failed police response on the day when a teenage gunman murdered 17 staff and students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Sergeant Miller stood outside the school as shots rang out. Stambaugh, after arriving to the school, drove to a nearby highway and looked on through field glasses. And Eason said he stayed on the school’s periphery, unsure of where the gunshots were coming from, but bodycam video showed him saying he heard shots fired and pointing toward the school.

Miller was fired June 4. An arbitrator a year ago concluded that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office violated Miller’s due process rights when Tony terminated him two days past a deadline that a state law allows for punishing law enforcement officers once an investigation is completed.

In September, an arbitrator ruled Stambaugh also should be reinstated with back pay, citing the same reason as the other arbitrator.

Bell said the judge’s “decision today solidifies that Sgt. Miller and Deputy Stambaugh were terminated improperly.

“Deadlines are set for specific reasons and the Sheriff’s Office must adhere to those same guidelines as we demand from the citizens of Broward County,” Bell said.

The three fired deputies are among eight deputies who heard the explosion of gunfire but failed to rush into the school.

Three other deputies, Arthur Perry, Michael Kratz and Brian Goolsby transferred out of the Parkland district and remain employed by the Sheriff’s Office today. Richard Seward retired eight months after the massacre and died not long afterward, of an aggressive form of cancer.

Perhaps the most notable of the deputies who failed to respond was Scot Peterson, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school resource officer since 2009 who was at the school on the day of the shooting. Instead of going into the building, Peterson took cover at a different building for nearly 48 minutes and told deputies to stay away from the building.

A state commission investigating the Sheriff’s Office was critical of his response, saying he was “derelict in his duty.” The State Attorney’s Office took it a step further and filed seven, second-degree negligence charges against Peterson, who resigned just weeks after the massacre. He also faced three charges of culpable negligence and one count of perjury. Peterson has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Staff writer Lisa Huriash contributed to this report.

_________

Recommended Stories

  • Vice-chancellors reject plans for radical overhaul of university admissions

    Vice-chancellors have rejected Government plans for a radical overhaul of the university admissions system, saying it would be “unworkable, unmanageable and unacceptable”. Pushing back the start of the academic year so that students can apply to university following A-level results day should be “ruled out” as an option, according to Universities UK (UUK). Their intervention comes as ministers draw up plans to bring in a “post-qualifications” admissions system, which could see students apply to university and receive offers after receiving their A-level grades. The Government is proposing two main options for reform. The first and more radical change would be to a “post-qualifications applications” model which would potentially involve moving A-levels to earlier in the year and delaying the start of the university year to either November or January. Under this system, students would both make applications and receive offers after results day. The second option is the “post-qualifications offer” approach where students apply to university prior to receiving their A-level grades, as is the case now, but offers are not handed out until after results day. On Thursday vice-Chancellors firmly rejected the first model, saying it would be worse than the current system. University leaders told ministers that it would be “unworkable”, adding: “UUK firmly believes it would represent an unmanageable overhaul to secondary education timetabling, exam sitting and exam marking, and possibly result in later starts for higher education courses.” They said that the six-week time frame between A-level results day and university term starting would be an “unacceptably small window for universities and students to undertake fundamental components of the admissions process”. In their response to the Department for Education’s (DfE) consultation, UUK said that the second model was “preferable” to the first but still requires some “fundamental adjustments” in order to work. If this option was pursued, admissions tutors would still need to be given information about students’ academic record ahead of results day so they can schedule interviews in advance, they said. Universities should also be allowed to reject students ahead of results day, if they felt it was in their best interest. Meanwhile, headteachers backed plans to reform the admissions system, saying university offers have “become something of a pantomime” in recent years. The Association of School and College Leaders said that under the current system, some universities insist that students get high A-level results but in reality accept them with far lower grades which makes it difficult for students and teachers to know what is actually required. Officials at the DfE believe that moving to a post-qualifications application model would benefit disadvantaged students and those from black and minority ethnic groups, as research shows they tend to receive lower predicted A-level grades than they go on to achieve. It would remove the problem of institutions handing out unconditional offers which can lead to students slacking with their school work since they have a university place guaranteed. Moving to a post-qualifications application model would also solve the issue of unreliable predicted grades, where universities complain that teachers make unrealistic forecasts about what students are capable of achieving. Prof Quintin McKellar, vice-Chancellor of Hertfordshire University chair of UUK’s fair admissions review, said: “We believe the government is heading in the right direction in its consultation, but we need to get the detail right so we can truly improve fairness and transparency for students. “Everyone involved in the education system – teachers, students, universities, colleges, and schools – should work together with the UK government to carefully take forward admissions reform.”

  • Rep Madison Cawthorn Taunts Liz Cheney on Ouster From GOP Leadership: ‘Na Na, Hey Hey, Goodbye’

    Freshman congressman keeps it classy Freshman representative Madison Cawthorn celebrated Wednesday after his colleagues in the House voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position because of her criticism of former President Donald Trump. “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney,” the young Republican wrote in a tweet. Cawthorn’s November election, like Cheney’s Wednesday morning ouster, signals how much power Trump and his brand of conservatism have in the Republican party. Just before Cheney was stripped of her role as House Republican Conference chairwoman, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tore into the new iteration of the GOP on “Morning Joe,” saying the party he used to be proud to belong to no longer exists. Cheney, too, had plenty to say to the coalition that removed her over her vocal criticism of Trump, though she did not agree with Scarborough’s assessment. “I do not think that it is an indication of where the Republican Party is. I think that the party is in a place that we’ve got to bring it back from and we’ve got to get back to a position where we are a party that can fight for conservative principles, that can fight for substance. We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president,” she said. Still, the party is clearly basing plenty on Trump. In 2020, Cawthorn, a 25-year-old North Carolina Republican and political novice, sent a distinctly Trumpy, antagonistic tweet when he won the U.S. House seat held by Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. “Cry more, lib,” Cawthorn tweeted on election night after the Associated Press projected him the winner in his contest with Democrat Moe Davis, a 62-year-old retired Air Force colonel. Cawthorn had won 54.4% of the vote to 42.4% for Davis, with 99% of the ballots counted. Read original story Rep Madison Cawthorn Taunts Liz Cheney on Ouster From GOP Leadership: ‘Na Na, Hey Hey, Goodbye’ At TheWrap

  • Scientists call for sweeping change in building design to reduce airborne diseases like COVID-19

    Scientists who have led the campaign to recognize the coronavirus as an airborne pathogen turn their attention to building design.

  • Idaho House votes to adjourn, waits on Senate; Little signs, criticizes property tax bill

    The Senate still has not approved the House legislation that would put the Legislature into recess until Sept. 1 at the latest.

  • The pandemic forced judges to let livestream cameras into court. The Chauvin trial showed it could work. Will it last?

    The pandemic has accomplished what transparency advocates could not: It has thawed opposition to widespread use of cameras and microphones in courts.

  • E! Announces Five New Shows With Jason Biggs, Teyana Taylor and More!

    Plus The Bradshaw Bunch returns this year for a second season on E!, Bravo launches a Summer House spinoff and Jimmy Fallon lands five new series as an executive producer.

  • Cheney: Job now to never let Trump back in office

    Following her ouster from her top leadership post in the House, Rep. Liz Cheney says her job now is to never let former President Donald Trump back in the Oval Office. (May 12)

  • Minn. House takes historic vote on marijuana legalization today

    A proposal to legalize marijuana for adults is up for a vote in the Minnesota House for the first time in state history. The measure is expected to pass in the DFL-led chamber on Thursday and has the backing of Gov. Tim Walz. It faces long odds in the Senate, where Republicans in control have said it is not a priority this session. But supporters say the historic vote marks shifting attitudes ...

  • 226 alligators removed from Disney property after toddler’s death

    Reptiles removed under statewide program to limit numbers

  • 'Masked Singer': Hanson brothers unveiled as Russian Dolls during quarterfinals elimination

    With Wednesday's elimination of the Russian Dolls, "The Masked Singer" finally revealed just how many stars are in the group AND of course, who.

  • Vetoed Arizona sex education bill coming back with changes

    A contentious sex education bill that was vetoed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last month is being revived, with the sponsor keeping what she called “the heart” of the proposal, increased parental notifications, but stripping out provisions that specifically targeted discussion of LGBTQ issues. Republican Sen. Nancy Barto said she worked with Ducey's office to identify and remove the parts he considered problematic, especially a provision that would have prevented young students from being taught how to avoid or report sexual abuse. The revised bill still bans sex education classes before 5th grade, but allows age and grade appropriate instruction on child assault awareness and abuse prevention.

  • ABC Pilots Update: Comedy ‘Adopted’ Not Moving Forward

    ABC has begun making calls on pilots that are not getting picked up to series. I hear the producers and cast of comedy Adopted have been notified that the network has passed on the project. There will be a lot more news on series pickups and pilot passes tomorrow. The single-camera comedy pilot Adopted was […]

  • Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly investigating if Trump paid tuition of CFO's grandkids

    Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office have subpoenaed a Manhattan private school to see whether the Trump Organization paid the tuition of longtime financial chief Allen Weisselberg's grandchildren, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. If former President Donald Trump's business paid the tuition, it would be considered taxable income, tax experts told the Journal, and if that income wasn't reported to tax authorities, it could constitute tax fraud. Vance's office is trying to gain the cooperation of Weisselberg as it tries to untangle the Trump Organization's byzantine financial records, according to multiple reports. Jennifer Weisselberg, who was married to Weisselberg's son Barry until their divorce, told the Journal that Trump or Allen Weisselberg signed checks for more than $500,000 to Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School to cover tuition for her and Barry's two children from 2012 to 2019. The couple understood the tuition payments to be part of Barry's Trump Organization compensation package, she added. Divorce documents filed by Barry Weisselberg said his parents paid the children's tuition to the Upper West Side private school because he couldn't afford to, and the Weisselberg family characterized the payments as a gift, the Journal reports. If the grandparents paid the tuition directly to the school as a gift, that would not be taxed, but if the Trump Organization paid the tuition, the Weisselbergs could be in legal jeopardy. "Without an insider it can be difficult to put all the pieces in a white-collar case together," Daniel Horwitz, a white-collar defense lawyer at McLaughlin & Stern, told the Journal. "The way that cooperation is typically obtained is by demonstrating to the potential cooperator that they have no better option." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • How India's vaccine drive went horribly wrong

    A botched-up plan for procuring jabs has dried up stocks and sent prices soaring on the private market.

  • 11 of the most expensive and exclusive golf clubs on the planet - including the one where Bill Gates is hiding during his divorce

    The top golf courses in the world are secretive about what it costs to become a member. If you have to ask, you'll never know.

  • Prince Harry and neighbor Orlando Bloom 'keep in contact' to warn each other about nearby paparazzi

    In an interview on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Prince Harry revealed how he and neighbor Orlando Bloom help each other avoid paparazzi.

  • AOC calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'belligerent person that's not in control of themselves' after the GOP lawmaker chased her down a hallway in the Capitol

    "I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters.

  • Misinformation surges amid India's COVID-19 calamity

    The man in the WhatsApp video says he has seen it work himself: A few drops of lemon juice in the nose will cure COVID-19. “If you practice what I am about to say with faith, you will be free of corona in five seconds,” says the man, dressed in traditional religious clothing. Baseless claims that Muslims spread the virus.

  • Buckingham Palace asked a Trump supporter to remove a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth from his campaign bus, a report says

    An unofficial campaign bus known as the "Trump Train" displays a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a MAGA hat.

  • 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The long-awaited "Friends" cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday. "Friends: The Reunion," featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, living in New York.