Fired Paterson cop testifies about why he kneed a handcuffed man in the face

PATERSON — Spencer Finch, a fired city cop, testified in his misconduct trial that he thought a handcuffed domestic dispute suspect was going to head-butt him in the groin area.

Finch said that’s why he struck the man — whose hands were bound behind his back as he sat on a hallway floor — in the face with his knee.

“It’s quite easy to push yourself up against the wall and hop up like a jack-in-the-box,” testified Finch, a Paterson police officer for 17 years before he was terminated in 2021 over the alleged assault at the center of the current trial.

Prosecutor asks if Finch considered his options

The prosecutor, Peter Foy, asked Finch if he had considered options other than kneeing the man, Brandon Cosby, to avoid a possible head-butt, such as stepping back away from the suspect.

“The option you choose was to take your 250 pounds and drive your knee into his face,” Foy said.

“His chin area, yes,” Finch responded.

“You drove his head through the wall, didn’t you sir?” Foy said, showing a photo in court of the damage.

But Finch took exception to Foy’s characterization.

“Through the wall means through the wall,” Finch asserted. “His head didn’t end up inside the apartment. That’s an indentation.”

Testimony will continue Wednesday

Tuesday marked Finch’s third full day of testimony in a trial that began on Nov. 29. The accused cop was scheduled to continue testifying on Wednesday, and Superior Court Judge Marilyn Clark said the jury likely won’t begin deliberations until early next week.

In addition to the current May 2021 excessive force case, Finch has been indicted on charges from another alleged attack on a resident in December 2018. The alleged victims in both incidents have lawsuits pending against Finch and the city.

During Tuesday’s testimony, Foy highlighted inaccuracies in the police report Finch filed about his encounter with Cosby, an incident recorded by another Paterson police officer’s body camera and a security camera in the apartment building’s hallway.

Foy started by focusing on the fact that the video recordings did not portray the threat that Finch’s report said Cosby made against the mother of his children, who was inside an apartment. The prosecutor also noted that the videos didn’t portray the expletive-laced challenge Finch’s report said Cosby made to him as the cop approached Cosby.

“He said something very similar,” Finch testified.

Foy at one point asked Finch “who struck who first,” him or Cosby.

“I struck him first, after he balled his fist,” Finch said.

What do the videos show?

Lawyers in the trial have acknowledged that while Finch was approaching Cosby, he blocked both cameras from showing whether Cosby made a fist at the cop.

The videos showed Finch initiate the physical confrontation by slapping Cosby across the head. In discussing the perjury charge against Finch, Foy pointed out in court that the fired cop’s police report didn’t mention the head slap but indicated that the scuffle started after Cosby wrapped his hand around Finch’s torso.

In response, Finch’s lawyer, Eric Kleiner, asked his client if he intentionally filed a false report to cover up what he had done.

“Of course not,” Finch responded, asserting that the police report written several hours after the incident simply reflected his memory of what took place.

Kleiner also noted that later in his report, Finch described striking Cosby with a closed fist — something not shown on either video of the fight. Kleiner suggested that Finch, suffering from migraines and stress from the violent encounter, mixed up the head slap with what he mistakenly thought were closed-fist blows, and then wrote about them in the wrong sequence in his police report.

During the trial, there also has been testimony about Finch using a flashlight to strike Cosby 14 times.

