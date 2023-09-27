Fired Paterson educator faces criminal charges accusing him of assaulting student

PATERSON — Boswell Anglin, the instructional aide fired last spring over a tussle with a city high school student, now faces criminal charges in the case.

Anglin, a 40-year-old resident of Haledon, was charged with assaulting the student and endangering the teenager’s welfare on April 18, according to the criminal complaint filed against him on Sept. 20.

Charges filed last week

Anglin was arrested last week and taken to the Passaic County Jail before being ordered released by a judge until the case goes to court, officials said. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office did not release the name of Anglin’s lawyer.

A school security camera at Alonzo Tambua Moody Academy showed Anglin knock the student to the ground, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Prosecutor’s Office. During a subsequent scuffle, two school security guards helped Anglin restrain the student on the ground, said the Prosecutor’s Office.

Anglin “then proceeds to utilize his right arm to strike” the victim two times while he was on the floor, said the affidavit. Anglin then used his right knee to hit the student twice, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The office said in the affidavit that the student was not the aggressor, based on the video evidence. The student did not strike or fight Anglin, the affidavit said.

After Anglin was fired in the spring, staff members, a student and a parent from the school — an alternative education program for teens with behavior problems — attended Board of Education meetings to voice their objections to the dismissal, asserting that Anglin was a dedicated educator. The group included the school’s principal at the time, Zatiti Moody, whom city education officials reassigned during the summer.

But the grandmother of the teen whom Anglin allegedly assaulted also attended the meetings, telling them that her grandson had been jumped by other students for “snitching” on Anglin and that the district removed the boy from school after that for his own safety.

Educators shuffled: Zatiti Moody and other Paterson principals ‘blindsided’ by transfers

When did an investigation start?

The Prosecutor’s Office said in the affidavit that it received a phone call from the grandmother on Aug. 4 asking "what was going on with the case of grandson, who got ‘beat up’ by a teacher.”

The Prosecutor’s Office obtained the video footage three days later and then took 11 statements from witnesses in late August and early September.

The prosecutor’s detectives determined that Anglin’s statement about what happened did not match what was recorded by the video camera, the affidavit said. Investigators told Anglin about the discrepancy, but he opted not to change his statement, the affidavit said.

It was not clear from the court documents whether the Prosecutor’s Office was aware of the incident before the grandmother’s phone call in August, more than three months after the school district fired the aide.

Paterson Press asked the district if it contacted law enforcement agencies in April when the incident first happened.

“A Paterson police officer was already on duty at the school and was on scene after the incident,” said district spokesman Dan Juan. “The district was not immediately informed by Al Tambua Moody Academy of the incident.”

Grandmother: Paterson teen was jumped for snitching on fired school aide

Student has not returned to school

Paterson Press on Wednesday asked the grandmother, who requested that her name not be published, for her reaction to Anglin’s arrest.

“It’s bringing up everything all over again,” she said. “It’s hard to describe.”

The woman said her grandson has not resumed classes this fall for fear that “something could happen to him.” She said she is hoping to find some way for him to be able to get his high school diploma.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Fired educator faces criminal assault charges