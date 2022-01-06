Fired Paterson principal files lawsuit claiming school board defamed him

The former principal of Paterson's all-boys elementary school has filed a lawsuit against the Board of Education claiming he was defamed by news accounts that said he was removed from the job for poor performance.

The ex-principal, Vernon Maynor, says in the lawsuit that news articles about his termination in Paterson resulted in the withdrawal of two subsequent job offers — one to be principal of East Orange Community Charter School in July 2019 and another offer in May 2021 to be principal in the Winslow Township school district.

Maynor’s lawsuit accuses school district officials of spreading misinformation about him through news articles about his dismissal.

Vernon Maynor, principal of the Young Men's Leadership Academy, sits in on a class on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Prospect Park.

Maynor did not have tenure in his principal’s position. The district decided not to renew his contract in 2019 because he had a low score on his evaluation, according to a personnel report approved by the school board

Paterson school district officials declined to comment on Maynor’s allegations because they are part of pending litigation.

The lawsuit says Paterson Assistant Superintendent Cicely Warren told him on May 13, 2019, that he was not being retained because of “substandard performance.” Maynor says in his lawsuit that he had been getting good job reviews.

Four days after getting the news from Warren, Maynor says in the suit, he met with Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, Assistant Superintendent David Cozart and school board members Vincent Arrington and Emanuel Capers about his job status.

Maynor says he was told during that meeting that he would be given a different position in the district, as coordinator of climate and culture at Eastside High School. Maynor says in the suit that he resigned from the Paterson district after getting the job offer in East Orange.

“Despite verbal assurances, Maynor never received confirmation from the East Orange Community Charter position and later learned that someone else was hired,” the lawsuit says.

In his lawsuit, Maynor alleges that news stories about him — including one by Paterson Press — contained inaccuracies about his dismissal.

