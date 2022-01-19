Fired police chief sues city of Miami, commissioners, claims he was target of ‘vendettas’

If Miami commissioners hoped they had heard the last from former police chief Art Acevedo when they fired him in October, they were wrong.

On Wednesday, Acevedo filed a lawsuit in federal court against the city of Miami, city manager Art Noriega and commissioners Joe Carollo, Alex Díaz de la Portilla and Manolo Reyes.

In the court filing, Acevedo claims that the city, manager and three commissioners violated his First Amendment rights and retaliated against him for blowing the whistle on what he describes as a toxic stew of corruption and wrongdoing at City Hall. Acevedo says his firing was retribution for trying to maintain his independence as police chief — a stint that started with national headlines for the well-known law enforcement officer but ended in turmoil after just six months.

“After he was appointed Chief of Police, [Acevedo] attempted to promote officers committed to reform, to investigate officer misconduct, and to push back on attempts by certain City of Miami Commissioners to use the men, women, and resources of the MPD ... as their puppet,” the lawsuit states. “In particular, Commissioners Carollo, Diaz de la Portilla, and Reyes targeted Chief Acevedo because of his resistance to their efforts to use the MPD to carry out their personal agendas and vendettas.”

The complaint details several examples of alleged illegal and unethical activity by commissioners.

Among them: Using police and code enforcement officers to target businesses owned by Bill Fuller, a critic of Carollo. Interfering in a police internal investigation into a popular sergeant-at-arms who served as a member of Mayor Francis Suarez’s security detail. And ordering Acevedo to arrest “communist” protesters at an event in Little Havana.

Acevedo also claims that he discovered Miami police officers engaged in a “pattern of excessive use of force” and that their commanders had covered it up. He cited one specific case of an officer punching a detained woman in the face after she spit on him and then driving her to the ground, “causing her to lose consciousness.”

None of the defendants were immediately available for comment, and some were not yet aware of the lawsuit. All three commissioner have previously denied Acevedo’s allegations.

In a statement, Acevedo’s lawyers Marcos Jimenez and John Byrne pointed out that Carollo had played the theme from the movie The Godfather at the swearing in of interim police chief Manuel Morales — described in the suit as a willing ally of the commissioners.

“Morales pointed at Commissioner Carollo and laughed,” Acevedo’s lawyers said. “The complaint and their public actions say it all.”

Acevedo’s lawsuit states that he gained whistleblower protections when he complained to Suarez and Noriega about the commissioners in a Sept. 24 memo that he also sent to the FBI and Miami-Dade State Attorney.

Instead of protecting him, the suit claims, the mayor and manager told him the commissioners’ “behavior was part of doing business in the City of Miami.”

According to the lawsuit, Noriega also stated: “So you’ve gone after them, and better be sure you have a kill shot because if you don’t, you better not take it.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.