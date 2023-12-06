Fired police officer pleads guilty to three cases of domestic abuse, sentenced to 14 months

FALL RIVER — Former Fall River police officer Bryan Custadio, facing three criminal domestic violence cases involving two separate domestic partners, pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 14 months in the Bristol County House of Corrections.

In one case, Custadio was accused of assaulting a family member at their home while the former city patrol officer was on duty, in uniform and driving a marked police car in November 2021.

Custadio was before Bristol County District Court Judge Thomas Barrett on Nov. 30 and pled to the first two cases; one of which was filed in November 2021 and another in February 2022 for three alleged domestic assaults against a family member.

In the latter case, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office and court documents, Custadio pled guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of strangulation and threats and assault on a family member.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office recommended Custadio be sentenced to 2 ½ years in the House of Corrections with 18 to serve. However, Barrett at the recommendation of the defense, imposed a continuance without a finding for 2 ½ years.

If Custadio completes his sentencing and probationary terms, the charges will be dismissed.

In the 2021 case, Custadio pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery on the same family member with the sentencing from Barrett to serve 14 months in the House of Corrections.

In one of the incidents of domestic violence against his first household partner, Custadio arrived at the home while on duty and attacked the person outside the residence then forced the person into the home where a violent assault occurred.

The attack was caught on his home surveillance camera, but after police were called to the residence, Custadio deleted the images of the attack remotely, as discovered by a Massachusetts State Police investigator.

In another, Custadio was accused of strangling the victim family member and threatening to destroy property with an ax.

The third time Custadio pled guilty last month

After pleading not guilty in arraignments in 2021 and 2022 and released on personal recognizance, his bail was revoked, deemed a danger and ordered held without bail after he was arrested again last February for the assault on another household partner.

On Nov. 16, according to Fall River District Court records, Custadio pled guilty to one count of assault and battery on a family member and was sentenced to one year in jail with six months to serve.

He was also given 64 days of credit for time served after his bail revocation.

A judge in that case gave Custadio until Nov. 30 to surrender, the same day he pled guilty to the two pending domestic violence cases.

The former officer will serve his sentences concurrently.

Former cop pleds guilty in remaining cases

Custadio’s sentencing makes him the second former Fall River police officer who is currently incarcerated for crimes while they were on the police force.

Last week, Michael Pessoa, who has been in prison since June after he was found guilty of excessive force and civil rights violations in the first of three criminal cases against him, pled guilty for similar crimes in the remaining cases.

Already serving a minimum of 1 ½ years not to exceed three years, a judge handed out the same sentence for the other two cases, also to be served concurrently.

Both men were fired from their jobs with the FRPD pending their criminal cases.

Fall River patrolman Nicholas Hoar, currently on unpaid leave from the department, is awaiting a trial set for Jan. 29 in federal court in Boston for allegedly assaulting a prisoner while in custody for on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law resulting in bodily injury and two counts of false reports.

