Fired police officer sentenced for scheme to defraud retail stores

Mar. 27—A former West Seneca police officer received a three-year conditional discharge following his arrest in a series of attempts to defraud home improvement stores and other retailers.

Ryan J. Miller, 34, of West Seneca was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to the three-year conditional discharge. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Miller has also paid restitution totaling $31,533.74.

Between Jan. 10, 2018 and April 26, 2022, Miller stole merchandise from home improvement retailers and other big box stores throughout Western New York. Once the merchandise was in his possession, Miller would steal items by either cancelling an online order while inside of the store or by leaving the store without paying for the items. Miller also committed the scheme to defraud by re-packing stolen items and returning the merchandise to the retailer. Miller, who worked as a patrol officer with the West Seneca Police Department, admitted to stealing approximately $31,734.39 in merchandise from various retailers. He was subsequently fired from the West Seneca Police Department.

Miller pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud (Class "E" felony) on Oct. 7.

His co-defendant, 27-year-old Dylan Biddeman of West Seneca, also pleaded guilty for his role in these crimes. Biddeman pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny (Class "E" felony) before Judge Case on Oct. 5.

Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, Biddeman, while working in concert with co-defendant Miller, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in West Seneca and other store locations throughout Western New York.

Biddeman was sentenced to a three-year condition discharge. Prior to his sentence, the defendant paid full restitution of $28,839.79 to the retailer.

Flynn commended his office's Confidential Criminal Investigators for their work in this investigation.

Both cases were prosecuted by Chief Gary M. Ertel and Assistant District Attorney Ryan A. Emmerling of the Special Investigations and Prosecutions (SIP) Bureau.