Fired prosecutor defends charging innocent bystander

After Apple discontinued its Music Memos app favored by musicians for developing song ideas, a new startup called Tape It stepped in to fill the void with an app that leveraged AI to automatically detect the instrument and annotate the recording. Now that startup is taking the next step in its journey to improve the audio-recording process with the introduction of an automatic, studio quality noise reduction algorithm, also powered by AI, that works on any audio -- not just speech. It will also later be integrated into the company's flagship Tape It app, the company says.