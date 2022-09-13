Can you get fired for smoking weed in New Jersey? Now there are rules for workers

You can’t be fired from your job just for testing positive for weed, under new guidelines the state released on Friday.

The long-awaited interim regulations for the nascent industry came as a relief to employers, who said they had been left in the dark on how to keep their workplace free of drugs.

While a positive drug test for marijuana won’t by itself be grounds to fire or discipline a staffer, or to decline to hire someone, an employee could still be let go if they’re also shown to be under the influence during work hours.

“Striking a balance between workplace safety and work performance and adult employees’ right to privacy and to consume cannabis during their off hours is possible,” reads a statement from Jeff Brown, executive director of the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, which oversees the state’s marijuana industry. “We have been doing that with alcohol without thought.”

For workers and bosses, the situation has been complicated by medical uncertainty ever since sales began on April 21, and fears of how weed could affect worker performance in high-risk jobs with little room for error.

Pot and alcohol affect the human body differently, so long-established protocols for substance-free workplaces and gauging if someone’s under the influence hadn’t necessarily applied.

Drug tests, meanwhile, can find evidence of THC — the compound that gives marijuana its high — weeks after it's been used and long after its effects have worn off, said Lewis Nelson, who chairs emergency medicine at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark.

For months, the commission said it was waiting for the ruling in a seven-year-old Morris County case challenging the science behind sobriety tests.

In the case of the Denville man, the late Michael Olenowski, he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence solely on the suspicion of a drug recognition expert, even though his blood alcohol level of 0.04 was well below the legal limit.

Ultimately, Appellate Judge Joseph Lisa said in a report last month that testimony from these “WIREs,” or workplace impairment recognition experts, could be used to provide evidence that someone was impaired, in cases involving work or driving while under the influence.

The delays sowed anxiety in high-risk jobs like manufacturing and construction, where mistakes could mean injury or death, all the way down to office and retail jobs, where employees might frequently interact with customers or handle sensitive legal and financial transactions.

Ray Cantor, the deputy chief government affairs officer for the New Jersey Business & Industry Association — which lobbied against the use of WIREs — said the trade group was “pleased” with the guidance that enabled “employers to maintain a drug-free workplace.”

“And that includes an alternative pathway to handling reasonable suspicion cases without using WIREs,” he added.

Can my employer test me?

Yes, your employer can test you if they have a “reasonable suspicion for impairment.”

The state’s cannabis laws have allowed employers to conduct random drug screenings, but a positive test wasn’t enough to fire an employee. That’s where the drug recognition process kicks in.

Employers, under the guidelines, can fill out a “reasonable suspicion” report that documents the worker’s behavior, physical appearance and other evidence. The commission posted a sample form online, though an employer is free to create and use their own form.

The business could designate a staffer or other employees — including a third-party contractor — who would determine whether the worker is under the influence during work hours.

An employer could also document their own observations, and a WIRE can be called in to detect cannabis. Those experts need to be certified, and the commission is still hashing out the rules for using WIREs.

Tests like those used to detect cognitive impairment could be used, but they also aren’t mandated by the commission.

