Fired St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy spared lengthy prison term in plea deal

FORT PIERCE — Prosecutors reached a plea deal Monday with a former St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy that calls for the state to drop multiple counts of sexual battery and other felonies filed in 2017 and spares the fired law officer decades in prison, court records show.

Evan Cramer, 33, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested while on duty in January 2017 and charged with sexual battery related to an incident with a 31-year-old woman while he was on duty, Sheriff Ken Mascara said at the time.

On the job arrest: No red flags in background of fired St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy

Cramer was accused of negotiating a sex act in exchange for not taking the woman to jail.

Over the next few months, additional charges were filed resulting in Cramer facing 15 offenses, including five counts of sexual battery by a law enforcement officer, kidnapping and three counts of soliciting or accepting unlawful compensation as a public servant.

He was arrested again in June 2017 while incarcerated at the St. Lucie County Jail after he was accused of punching a fellow inmate in the face and putting him in a headlock, arrest affidavits show.

Busted behind bars: Former SLCSO deputy faces new charge while in jail

Initially held on a bond of nearly $2.5 million, Cramer was incarcerated a little more than four years before being released on a reduced bond of $627,000, according to jail records.

What was Cramer accused of doing?

In Cramer’s initial arrest, he was accused of stopping a woman for a traffic offense and talking her into performing a sexual act on him at a remote location, court documents stated.

In another case, a woman said in January 2017 Cramer was on patrol when he stopped her in Fort Pierce and accused her of riding her bicycle on the wrong side of the road. She said he asked her "how are we gonna make this go away (not go to jail)," according to an affidavit.

Cramer told her to meet him behind a building, where they went into his patrol car and she performed a sex act.

Story continues

After that, they had other encounters, the woman told investigators.

Sexual assault case: Former St. Lucie deputy remains behind bars after court hearing

Bail reduced: Judge lowers bail for former St. Lucie County deputy in sex case

New witness: More charges filed against former St. Lucie deputy

Added charges: Ex-deputy accused in sex case faces drug charges in St. Lucie County

The Sheriff's Office GPS system for Cramer's patrol car matches what she said about the various locations. A court-approved search of his phone matched calls with the times the woman said they were together.

A third woman came forward with similar allegations, which resulted in the state filing additional charges against Cramer.

He was hired as a reserve deputy with the Sheriff’s Office in May 2016 and then as a full-time deputy five months later, according to his employee file. Cramer was in his probationary period of the job when Mascara fired him following his arrest.

Negotiated plea with prosecutors

In court Monday, a judge approved a plea deal in which the state agreed to drop five counts of sexual battery by a law enforcement officer; one count of kidnapping, one count of public servant soliciting or accepting unlawful compensation; and four misdemeanor marijuana charges.

In exchange, Cramer pleaded no contest to aggravated battery with great harm, which was reduced from a count of sexual battery by a law enforcement officer; two counts of public servant soliciting or accepting unlawful compensation; and one count of aggravated battery by a detainee with great harm.

Assistant State Attorney David Dodd on Tuesday said the negotiated plea terms were reached because “over time, there has been a substantial erosion in the strength of the state’s case” against Cramer.

“This erosion of proof has the potential to adversely impact a jury’s view of the evidence,” Dodd said via email. “Not willing to risk the prospect of this defendant’s conduct going unpunished, it was decided that this plea was in the best interest of the citizens of this circuit.”

Dodd declined to be more specific about what may have negatively impacted the state’s ability to prove the charges against Cramer beyond a reasonable doubt had he gone on trial.

At his May 23 sentencing, a judge is expected to sentence Cramer to a total of seven years in prison, meaning he could be released in about three years after being given credit for his time served in jail while his case was pending.

He had faced a maximum punishment of 60 years if convicted as charged.

The plea deal, Dodd said, ensures that Cramer will “spend a substantial amount of time in prison.”

“Furthermore, as a disgraced former law enforcement officer, the defendant will become a convicted felon ensuring that he will never again wear the badge that he so severely tarnished,” Dodd added.

Civil lawsuit: St. Lucie sheriff, former deputy sued in sex case that led to deputy's arrest

Records show Cramer and Mascara in 2019 reached an undisclosed civil settlement with a woman who sued in federal court. The lawsuit accused Cramer of false imprisonment, sexual assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Mascara also was accused of negligence related to Cramer’s hiring and supervision.

Another civil complaint filed against Cramer and Mascara in state court is still pending.

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers, and is writer and co-host of Uncertain Terms, a true crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Multiple felonies against fired deputy Evan Cramer gutted in plea deal