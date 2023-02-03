Fired Stevens Point firefighter will not get job back after judge's ruling

STEVENS POINT − A former firefighter will not get his job back after a Marathon County judge ruled in favor of the Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission.

The Stevens Point Fire Department suspended Casey J. Bielen without pay in September 2020. Department officials accused Bielen of crashing his vehicle with a prohibited blood alcohol content on his way to work, failing to report for work, disobeying orders and harassing multiple women. Police did not find cause to file criminal charges in the incidents.

Following a March 1, 2021, hearing that took five days, the Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission decided to fire Bielen. In response, Bielen's attorney filed a civil case in Portage County Circuit Court in April, asking for a review of the commission's decision. In September, the attorney, Charles Blumenfield, filed a related civil case against the commission.

Marathon County Circuit Judge Rick Cveykus, acting as a substitute judge in the Portage County case, issued an oral decision Jan. 20. Cveykus dismissed both cases "with prejudice," meaning Bielen cannot refile the same case in the circuit court. The judge said Bielen's rights were not violated and the judge could not determine the credibility of witnesses who appeared at the commission hearings. Cveykus said he found no issues that would warrant his review of the case, according to online records.

Cveykus upheld the decision of the Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission, according to records.

The Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission brought out details of what occurred between Bielen, the fire chief and deputy chiefs.

On Jan. 26, 2020, Bielen talked with a firefighter and asked him to stay on duty for him when Bielen overslept for work. The firefighter then told a supervisor he was working for Bielen. Such trades were common practice, according to testimony at the commission's hearing and court documents filed by Blumenfield. A supervisor denied the trade and ordered the firefighter to leave.

On his way to the department, Bielen was involved in a crash. A Portage County officer tested Bielen for drunken driving but did not find a basis to charge him. The department wrote Bielen up for being absent without leave because he didn't report he was not able to work at least 30 minutes prior to his shift. The department also wrote him up for being drunk on duty.

Following the write-ups, Bielen and his partner listened to a team that had worked the shift prior to theirs to get directions on the best way to get around road construction while transporting patients to the hospital, according to court documents. The instructions were not the directions given to firefighters-paramedics by administration. A hospital garage door came down on the ambulance but did not damage it.

Former Fire Chief Robert Finn wrote up Bielen for not following directions but did not write up the previous team, according to documents.

Finn suspended Bielen for four days and gave him a "last chance letter," according to documents. After the letter, a woman reported Bielen had harassed her the previous July on Facebook, sending inappropriate photos and comments.

Officials called Bielen into the department and, when Bielen arrived, Finn ordered him to go with a Stevens Point officer without telling Bielen his rights, according to the documents. The officer found the incident did not warrant charges, according to documents.

Blumenfield told a Stevens Point Journal reporter after the civil case was filed that the action taken by the department was improper and allowing it to stand would impact everyone else who works for the department.

