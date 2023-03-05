I was fired from my teaching job for being an OnlyFans creator. I then made more than my annual salary in 6 months.

Sarah Juree made $17,000 on OnlyFans a month after she was fired as a teacher. Sarah Juree

This as-told-to article is based on a transcribed conversation with a 41-year-old OnlyFans creator who uses the stage name Sarah Juree. Insider has verified her earnings and job termination with documentation. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

I absolutely loved my teaching career. Schools would bring their fifth-grade students on field trips to my classroom in Indiana that was part of a government-funded youth program. My job was to talk to them about the different kinds of STEM careers they could consider pursuing in science, technology, engineering and math.

Despite having a full-time job, I was juggling five side hustles to try to keep myself afloat financially as a single mom, including teaching group exercise classes, Keto nutrition coaching, tutoring kids, a teeth whitening business, and designing shirts and mugs.

I would teach all day and then work on one of my side hustles until I went to bed. I felt constantly stretched and overwhelmed with trying so hard that I'd often cry in the bathtub at night. My kids started calling me "sad mommy."

I became increasingly depressed because of the financial stress. Then inflation went sky high – gas prices skyrocketed, my grocery bills doubled and I became even more financially desperate.

A friend started an OnlyFans page in April 2022 and told me she made $10,000 in one month. I decided to give it a go and started a page just to sell nudes on the side to supplement my teaching income.

Last June I tried out during the summer vacation. Within a few days, my photos were copied and sent to my employer. I was sent a termination letter and my 20-year teaching career – and primary source of income – swiftly ended.

I believe getting fired was a catalyst for a new direction in life

I've since made my entire annual teaching salary in just six months. As a teacher I made $55,000 a year, but in the last six months I've earned over $58,000 through OnlyFans.

The most I've made in a month is $17,000, which happened right after I got fired. Since I was laid off I've made a total of $75,000.

However, my income fluctuates and I have months ranging from $3,000 to $10,000. I've still had to work very hard to make that much as it involves a lot of marketing. I promote my OnlyFans page on social media sites like Facebook.

When I receive friend requests from men, I accept them and send a link to my OnlyFans account via Messenger.

She has made $75,000 since she joined OnlyFans as a creator. Sarah Juree

As a way to boost my earnings, I have found a niche by leaning into the teacher fantasy that many of my fans seem to have. I do this by offering exclusive report cards where I rate their manhood and give "Miss Sarah" stickers to loyal fans. I primarily sell nude photos and explicit videos behind a paywall as well as video chats. I sell my panties too.

After taking my kids to school I spend most of my day responding to messages from fans, shooting and editing content and posting on the platform about four times a day. Fans pay $9.99 a month to view my content. I make it all and do all the admin work myself to keep costs to a minimum, including answering fans' messages.

Being an OnlyFans model has largely been a positive experience, but I got dragged by a lot of internet trolls who tried to humiliate and body shame me after I was fired. Some people would say I had cellulite or stretch marks, but I have worked hard at building up my confidence so I don't let them affect me.

Getting fired was heartbreaking at first, but now I'm on the path to financial abundance.

