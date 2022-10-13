Fired Texas cop is charged after shooting teenager in McDonald’s parking lot

A Texas police officer who was fired by his department after shooting a 17-year-old in San Antonio this month was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault, officials said.

The charges were announced after the ex-officer, 27-year-old James Brennand, turned himself in Tuesday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

Brennand fired multiple gunshots at the teenager, identified as Erik Cantu, during an Oct. 2 encounter in a McDonald’s parking, according to police.

In an update Tuesday, Cantu’s family said the teenager was on life support.

“There is no improvement in his condition,” reads the family’s statement, which said Cantu was still unconscious.

“The last two days have been difficult, and we expect more difficulty ahead, but we remain hopeful.”

Brennand was in the area for an unrelated disturbance on Oct. 2 when he saw a car he believed had fled an attempted stop the previous night, police said this month.

“The Officer abruptly opened the driver’s door and ordered the driver out of the car,” the San Antonio Police Department said. “The officer reported that he was hit by the open door as the driver started to reverse the vehicle. The officer then stepped back and opened fire on the vehicle as the driver continued to reverse away from him.”

Brennand fired his gun multiple times as the car fled, with the driver suffering “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to police, who said a passenger in the vehicle wasn’t wounded.

McManus said Tuesday that the shooting was the result of Brennand’s failures and stood behind his department’s training.

