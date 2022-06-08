Fired TPD officer agrees to never again work in law enforcement, undergo treatment in prosecution deal

A Tallahassee police officer who was fired and charged with battery after a fight with a man being booked into jail has agreed to a deferred prosecution deal, according to State Attorney Jack Campbell.

Under the terms of the deal, which was signed April 22, the former officer, Charles Hansford, will permanently surrender his law enforcement rights, meaning he will never work as a law enforcement officer again. He must also undergo counseling related to his time in the military, which Campbell said "may have led to his outburst."

In exchange, Campbell agreed to drop the battery charge if Hansford fulfills all the conditions by July 26.

Hansford's firing and arrest stems from a Jan. 17 scuffle between him and a man who was being booked at the Leon County Jail after failing a field sobriety test following a car crash.

Officer engages in argument with man in video

In a 4-minute body video that was released by Tallahassee Police Department within a week of the incident, Hansford and the man engage in an argument during which Hansford asked if he would like to take a Breathalyzer test.

The 22-year-old man, who was not named by police, refuses and then uses multiple curse words and racial slurs at Hansford and the arresting officer, Edward Campbell. The man is Black, while both officers are white.

In the video, they continue to argue and Hansford tells the defendant to shut up just before he slams him against the concrete wall. Campbell intervenes and pushes Hansford to the ground. Hansford gets up and continues to go after the suspect.

"We hold the men and women who wear this uniform to the highest standards," TPD Chief Lawrence Revell said in a statement after the incident. "We take incidents like this very seriously and will hold those who violate the department's policies responsible."

An officer knocks his partner to the ground in this video still from a security camera outside the jail that captured an officer shoving a handcuffed man into the wall.

Campbell said the victim of the assault was in agreement with the deferred prosecution deal.

The State Attorney said his office felt counselling would address Hansford's anger impulses ... but then we also made sure that he'd never be in a position like that again."

Luke Newman, Hansford’s attorney, has not responded to a request for comment.

Hansford, who previously worked at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office joined the TPD in 2020.

