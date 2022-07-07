Fired trooper unsuccessful in attempt to get his job back

Jul. 7—CONCORD — A state appeals board on Wednesday backed the decision of New Hampshire State Police officials to fire Trooper Haden Wilber, the former trooper whose drug interdiction tactics crossed the line into violations of constitutional rights.

Each member of the four-person Personnel Appeals Board said that Wilber, a trooper of nine years, had gone too far in a case involving a Maine woman who received a $212,000 settlement from the state after she was incarcerated for 13 days and her cell phone searched illegally.

"This is not a close case," said appeals board Chairman Jason Major, noting that Wilber admitted to shortcomings, including searching the woman's cell phone without a warrant.

Wilber was a member of the State Police Mobile Enforcement Team, which was formed in the early stages of the opioid epidemic and tasked with combating the flow of drugs on the highways. Some of that involved making pretextual stops of suspected drug users/dealers, usually for a minor violation, and then escalating the stop into a drug arrest.

Wilber's lawyer, Marc Beaudoin, said the appeals board overlooked a lot of factors it should have taken into consideration. Other than that, he would not answer questions from reporters.

State Police Col. Nathan Noyes and Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn are not commenting about Wilber's case, said Safety Department spokesman Tyler Dumont. Meanwhile, they face a lawsuit by the ACLU-New Hampshire, which has sought records connected to any internal investigations about Wilber.

During two days of hearings in April, Beaudoin said Wilber was being scapegoated for the lawsuit settlement and the negative publicity about pretextual stops. Wilber's supporters have said he was a model trooper, that the Mobile Enforcement Team was overworked and that the unit's culture involved a lack of supervision.

Last year, the state settled a federal lawsuit brought by the Maine woman, Robyn White, whom Wilber arrested in February 2017. Wilber pulled her car over for snow on the license plate, got her to consent to a search and discovered a small amount of heroin.

Story continues

Wilber had White held in jail for 13 days, believing she had hidden drugs inside her body. She was subjected to drug tests, X-rays and a body cavity search before being released.

Wilber searched White's phone without a warrant, and after he checked it in and out of evidence, it was lost.

The search of the phone, and Wilber's admission he had searched phones in other cases, drew the most attention of the appeals board.

"It was the warrantless search of the cell phone that made all the difference here," said board member Marlee Nihan. While the attorney general has said that troopers can search phones if the information is not used in a prosecution, in this case the information was used to jail White.

"It had a big impact on the situation. Things just spiraled after that," Nihan said.

The board said it did sympathize with Wilber in some matters. For example, internal affairs investigators faulted Wilber for lying during early interviews in connection to the White arrest.

But those interviews took place more than three years after the arrest, and Wilber could have understandably answered questions but then corrected himself once investigators confronted him with documents to refresh his memory, said member Gail Wilson.

If Wilber wants to continue the fight, he will have to ask the appeals board to reconsider its decision; that rarely happens. His next move would be to bring his case to the state Supreme Court.

mhayward@unionleader.com