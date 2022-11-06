A fired Twitter employee who's 6 months pregnant tells the company 'see you in court'

Elon Musk has cut thousands of jobs at Twitter. Carina Johansen/Getty Images

A fired Twitter employee who's 6 months pregnant said there's "definitely discrimination here."

Shennan Lu, a data science manager, worked at Meta before joining Twitter in January.

She said she will "fight" and directed a "see you in court" tweet at her former employer.

A Twitter employee who's six months pregnant said she was among the thousands laid off and believes "discrimination" was involved in the decision to fire her.

Shennan Lu worked as a data science manager at Meta before joining Twitter in the same role in January.

She tweeted on Friday: "My Twitter journey has come to an end, I got laid off while I'm 6-month pregnant. It has been a pleasure to work with all of you. I'm very thankful to lead such an amazing DS team, it's been a fun ride. #LoveWhereYouWorked."

"There is definitely discrimination here. So I will fight. My performance has been tracking ahead (top 30%) for the last quarters, and I know for a fact that other male managers don't have this rating got stayed," Lu added, before signing off: "See you in the court."

Lu isn't the only pregnant woman affected by Elon Musk's decision to cut up to half of Twitter's workforce. An eight-months-pregnant woman realized she was also let go after getting locked out her work laptop on Thursday night.

Five former employees have filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that the proposed staff layoffs violated California and federal law.



The lawsuit is asking the court to make Twitter adhere to the WARN Act and stop it from asking staff to waive their right to take part in the litigation.

Twitter didn't respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider