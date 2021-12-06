Fired Walmart employee shows up at store with gun, causes brief closing

The Walmart on Grey Lag Way in Lexington was briefly closed this morning after a former employee showed back up at the store and made threats with a gun, according to Lexington police.

Officers were dispatched to the superstore at 7:17 a.m. Monday, per police. Upon arrival officers couldn’t find the recently terminated employee, but they still shut down the store so they could evacuate and search the building.

“He made some, I guess, vague threats and then left shortly thereafter,” Lt. Daniel Truex said.

The store was reopened approximately two hours later, police said. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Police have identified a suspect but have yet to make any arrests.