He fired a ‘warning shot’ to stop a Broward car burglary, and then was wounded, cops say

A man who tried to stop a car burglary was shot and wounded early Tuesday in Lauderhill, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street, police said.

Investigators say two men were trying to break into a vehicle at the complex. At some point, the owner went outside with his gun and fired a “warning shot” in the air, police said.

The two burglars shot back, grazing him, and then left, police said.

The owner, who was grazed by a bullet, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he’s expected to recover, police said.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to contact Lauderhill police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).