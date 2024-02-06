Fired worker living at company warehouse shoots former boss dead, Tennessee cops say

A man killed his former boss after he was fired from his job while he was living at the business’s warehouse, Tennessee police said.

Daniel Arwood, 38, is charged with first-degree murder, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers were called to a shooting behind an auto business at around 5:45 a.m. Feb. 5, police said in a news release. First responders found the boss in the fenced area around the back of the business with at least one gunshot wound.

He died on scene.

The boss was a contractor who managed a fleet of Knox County Schools buses, police told McClatchy News. Arwood worked for the man, who WBIR identified as 29-year-old Aaron Russell.

Arwood was living in a room at the warehouse but was supposed to be leaving Feb. 5 after he was fired the week prior, according to a police report obtained by WVLT.

He fled the scene in a blue sedan, which officers quickly spotted as a brief chase ensued, police said. Arwood hit a dead-end road, then he jumped out of his car and ran into the woods, according to Knoxville authorities.

K-9 and aerial units responded, then he was taken into custody at around 7 a.m.

He was booked in Knox County jail and also charged with evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. His attorney information is not available in jail records.

A spokesperson for Knox County Schools told McClatchy News that Arwood is not an employee of the school system and has “never been on a bus driver eligibility list.”

