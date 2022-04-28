Fired worker threatens to report bogus crimes unless paid $20,000, Louisiana cops say

After a New Orleans man was terminated from his job, he started demanding tens of thousands of dollars from his former employer, threatening to report bogus illegal acts, officials said.

The investigation started on March 29 after detectives received a complaint of extortion, according to an April 28 news release from the Louisiana State Police.

Months after a 59-year-old man was terminated by his employer in late 2021, investigators said the former employee demanded a settlement for “pain and suffering” after he claimed to have fallen multiple times on a staircase at work.

The man also claimed to have witnessed his previous employer commit “illegal acts” and threatened to report the alleged illegal activities unless he was paid $20,000, according to state troopers.

Investigators said they found no evidence of illegal acts committed by the employer.

The former worker also tampered with his superior’s computer — which he was not authorized to use — and took pictures of other staff members’ personal information, detectives said.

On April 26, the former employee was charged with extortion and computer tampering, according to the release. The next day, the man was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail.

