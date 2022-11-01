'YOU FIRED THE WRONG GUY JIM': Irsay's tweet draws an emphatic response
The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday. Brady held that position for 1 1/2 seasons after being promoted from quarterbacks coach.
Team owner Jim Irsay tweeted an announcement and wished Brady the best, including a 👍 at the end.
That struck some as odd. And lots of responses included suggestions for what Irsay should do next -- or what he should have done instead.
This morning we relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as Offensive Coordinator. I wish this good man all the best.👍
— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 1, 2022
The 👍 emoji tho pic.twitter.com/BTkjcQq8O4
— BetFTW (@Bet_ForTheWin) November 1, 2022
— Mike (@MikeMifflin11) November 1, 2022
— mitch (@MitchMullis) November 1, 2022
It’s time Jim. pic.twitter.com/QSL4o5bMZU
— JGonzalez (@JGonzalez31789) November 1, 2022
JIM!!! YOU FIRED THE WRONG GUY JIM!!!! ITS FRANK. FRANK IS THE PROBLEM!!!!! WAKE UP JIM!!!! pic.twitter.com/TdmbemjeTG
— Zack Wertheim (@wertheim_z) November 1, 2022
Is 56th Street being ran by these guys? pic.twitter.com/qhtucUCNpL
— Michael Williams II (@Mwilliams0406) November 1, 2022
— Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) November 1, 2022
But, Frank calls the plays... pic.twitter.com/O16MVosMlm
— BigBabyEloy (@BigBabyEloy) November 1, 2022
I’m ready to call the plays, Jim. I am 348-4 on Madden 23 vs online players. I will utilize this team and roster and make the @colts great again. Prior coaching experience is my daughters 7 year old flag football team. We went 11-0 out scoring the opponents 234-14. #ForTheShoe
— Ngakoue Fan Club Founder (@OpenThatRoofJim) November 1, 2022
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts owner Jim Irsay announces coach firing, and Twitter reacts