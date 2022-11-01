'YOU FIRED THE WRONG GUY JIM': Irsay's tweet draws an emphatic response

The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday. Brady held that position for 1 1/2 seasons after being promoted from quarterbacks coach.

Team owner Jim Irsay tweeted an announcement and wished Brady the best, including a 👍 at the end.

That struck some as odd. And lots of responses included suggestions for what Irsay should do next -- or what he should have done instead.

This morning we relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as Offensive Coordinator. I wish this good man all the best.👍 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 1, 2022

JIM!!! YOU FIRED THE WRONG GUY JIM!!!! ITS FRANK. FRANK IS THE PROBLEM!!!!! WAKE UP JIM!!!! pic.twitter.com/TdmbemjeTG — Zack Wertheim (@wertheim_z) November 1, 2022

Is 56th Street being ran by these guys? pic.twitter.com/qhtucUCNpL — Michael Williams II (@Mwilliams0406) November 1, 2022

I’m ready to call the plays, Jim. I am 348-4 on Madden 23 vs online players. I will utilize this team and roster and make the @colts great again. Prior coaching experience is my daughters 7 year old flag football team. We went 11-0 out scoring the opponents 234-14. #ForTheShoe — Ngakoue Fan Club Founder (@OpenThatRoofJim) November 1, 2022

