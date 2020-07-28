    Advertisement

    FireEye: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) _ FireEye Inc. (FEYE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $53.3 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Milpitas, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

    The computer security software company posted revenue of $229.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.6 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, FireEye expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 8 cents.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $225 million to $229 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $220.1 million.

    FireEye expects full-year earnings in the range of 22 cents to 26 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $905 million to $925 million.

    FireEye shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.38, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FEYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FEYE

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.