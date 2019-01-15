FireEye (FEYE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

FireEye (FEYE) closed the most recent trading day at $16.53, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session.

In the latest trading session, FireEye (FEYE) closed at $16.53, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the computer security software company had lost 6.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FEYE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 6, 2019. In that report, analysts expect FEYE to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 400%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $216.54 million, up 7.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FEYE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FEYE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, FEYE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 85.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.02.

We can also see that FEYE currently has a PEG ratio of 5.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FEYE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



