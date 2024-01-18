Firefigher union makes endorsement in Sacramento mayoral race. Here’s who they support

Powerful union Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522 has endorsed Kevin McCarty for mayor of Sacramento.

“In the Assembly, Kevin McCarty pushed for drug treatment programs for repeat felons committing drug-related crimes,” Local 522 Vice President Ryan Henry said in a statement on social media Wednesday. “He also fought for new laws to expand care and treatment for those dealing with untreated mental illness and substance use disorders. McCarty is supporting a new statewide bond measure that would help build ten thousand new treatment beds and supportive housing. We are supporting Kevin McCarty for mayor because of his leadership and new ideas.”

McCarty, who’s currently serving in the California Assembly, is a former Sacramento City Council member.

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of (Local 522) in my campaign for mayor,” McCarty wrote on social media. “Every day our local firefighters courageously protect our communities. As the next (mayor) I will always work to ensure they have the tools needed to serve our neighborhoods.”

Local 522 is comprised of roughly 1,900 firefighters from eight different agencies, including the city of Sacramento and Sacramento Metro Fire.

It’s considered one of the most significant endorsements in Sacramento local elections.

McCarty also scored another big endorsement, from the Sacramento Central Labor Council, in October.

Other mayoral candidates have also netted big endorsements.

Former councilman Steve Hansen has been endorsed by the Sacramento Police Officers Association and Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. Former state senator Richard Pan is endorsed by District Attorney Thien Ho. Epidemiologist and activist Flojaune Cofer is endorsed by the Sacramento City Teachers Association.

The primary will be held March 5. If no single candidate receives at least 50.01% of the vote, the winner will be determined in the general election Nov. 5.