Afghan guard killed: Firefight leaves at least one dead and others injured at Kabul airport

Firefight leaves at least one dead at Kabul Airport, according to reports

A firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at the North Gate of Kabul airport on Monday morning, Germany's armed forces said, as thousands of Afghans and foreigners thronged the airport, seeking to flee Taliban rule.

One Afghan guard was killed and three others were injured in the battle, which also involved US and German forces, the German military said on Twitter, without specifying whether the dead Afghan was one of the Taliban fighters deployed to guard the airport.

The German military said there were no injuries to German soldiers.

There was no further information and it was not known who the attackers were. The Taliban, who are manning the outside perimeter of Kabul airport, have until now not opened fire on NATO or Afghan troops within.

The airport has been a scene of chaos since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on August 15 as US and international forces try to evacuate citizens and vulnerable Afghans.

On Sunday, Taliban fighters beat back crowds at the airport a day after seven Afghans were killed in a crush at the gates as the deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops approaches.

This latest death comes as the UK pressed the US privately for days to consider delaying the withdrawal from Afghanistan to ease the pressure on Kabul airport, where thousands of Afghans are still gathered to try to escape the Taliban.

Boris Johnson will on Tuesday personally ask Joe Biden for a delay to the withdrawal of US forces.

Afghans wait outside the foreign military-controlled part of the airport in Kabul on Sunday night, hoping to flee the country - WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP

Asked if he had discussed delaying the withdrawal of troops with the Taliban, Mr Biden said: "Obviously we've discussed a lot with the Taliban. They have been cooperative in extending some of the perimeter. It remains to be seen whether we ask that question."

Foreign forces in Afghanistan had not sought to extend the August 31 deadline to leave the country, a Taliban official said on Monday, after President Joe Biden said US troops might stay longer to oversee a "hard and painful" evacuation.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan just over a week ago as the United States and its allies withdrew troops after a 20-year war aimed at overthrowing the Taliban and hunting down al-Qaeda after the September 11 attacks.