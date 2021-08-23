Afghan guard killed: Firefight leaves at least one dead and others injured at Kabul airport

Our Foreign Staff
·2 min read
Firefight leaves at least one dead at Kabul Airport, according to reports
Firefight leaves at least one dead at Kabul Airport, according to reports

A firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at the North Gate of Kabul airport on Monday morning, Germany's armed forces said, as thousands of Afghans and foreigners thronged the airport, seeking to flee Taliban rule.

One Afghan guard was killed and three others were injured in the battle, which also involved US and German forces, the German military said on Twitter, without specifying whether the dead Afghan was one of the Taliban fighters deployed to guard the airport.

The German military said there were no injuries to German soldiers.

There was no further information and it was not known who the attackers were. The Taliban, who are manning the outside perimeter of Kabul airport, have until now not opened fire on NATO or Afghan troops within.

The airport has been a scene of chaos since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on August 15 as US and international forces try to evacuate citizens and vulnerable Afghans.

On Sunday, Taliban fighters beat back crowds at the airport a day after seven Afghans were killed in a crush at the gates as the deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops approaches.

This latest death comes as the UK pressed the US privately for days to consider delaying the withdrawal from Afghanistan to ease the pressure on Kabul airport, where thousands of Afghans are still gathered to try to escape the Taliban.

Boris Johnson will on Tuesday personally ask Joe Biden for a delay to the withdrawal of US forces.

Afghans wait outside the foreign military-controlled part of the airport in Kabul on Sunday night, hoping to flee the country - WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP
Afghans wait outside the foreign military-controlled part of the airport in Kabul on Sunday night, hoping to flee the country - WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP

Asked if he had discussed delaying the withdrawal of troops with the Taliban, Mr Biden said: "Obviously we've discussed a lot with the Taliban. They have been cooperative in extending some of the perimeter. It remains to be seen whether we ask that question."

Foreign forces in Afghanistan had not sought to extend the August 31 deadline to leave the country, a Taliban official said on Monday, after President Joe Biden said US troops might stay longer to oversee a "hard and painful" evacuation.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan just over a week ago as the United States and its allies withdrew troops after a 20-year war aimed at overthrowing the Taliban and hunting down al-Qaeda after the September 11 attacks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

    A firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at the North Gate of Kabul airport on Monday, Germany's armed forces said, as thousands of Afghans and foreigners thronged the airport, seeking to flee Taliban rule. One Afghan guard was killed and three others were injured in the battle, which also involved U.S. and German forces, the German military said on Twitter, without specifying whether the dead Afghan was one of the Taliban fighters deployed to guard the airport. The airport has been a scene of chaos since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 15 as U.S. and international forces try to evacuate citizens and vulnerable Afghans.

  • The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

    The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.” The Taliban, who are manning the outside perimeters of the Kabul airport, have until now not opened fire on NATO or Afghan troops within. Monday's incident took place after at least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport on Sunday, the British military said.

  • Defense Secretary Austin confirms Americans have had 'tough encounters with Taliban'

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed “incidents” of Taliban violence against Americans heading to the Kabul airport to flee Afghanistan.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Teachers to be offered overtime for one-to-one tuition

    Flu jabs could fail this winter due to Covid emergency, experts warn Hidden immunity: Why booster jabs may not be needed after all Caribbean set for red list as travel experts warn of scramble home Covid-fearing Australian council shoots rescue dogs to stop volunteers travelling How Jacinda Ardern's 'fortress New Zealand' strategy risks crumbling

  • China orders Communist Party members to resolve conflicts of interest as top Hangzhou official probed

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Members of China's ruling Communist Party in the technology hub city of Hangzhou have been ordered to resolve any potential business-related conflicts of interest involving themselves or relatives, the country's graft watchdog said on Monday. The statement from the local arm of China's powerful Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CDDI) came two days after it announced a probe into the most senior party official in Hangzhou, city party secretary Zhou Jiangyong. Zhou is under investigation for "serious violations of discipline and laws", the CCDI said, without giving further details.

  • Taliban websites and WhatsApp groups suddenly go dark

    Websites and social media have been integral communication tools for the Taliban and other extremist groups across South Asia and the Middle East.

  • Women climb up wall outside Kabul airport

    A video published online showed women sitting on the wall near razor wire, helping others trying to climb up. What appeared to be US military personnel were also seen in the vicinity.Crowds have grown at the airport over the past week, hindering operations as the United States and other nations attempt to evacuate thousands of their diplomats and civilians as well as numerous Afghans.

  • Lockdowns or vaccines? 3 Pacific nations try diverging paths

    Cheryl Simpson was supposed to be celebrating her 60th birthday over lunch with friends but instead found herself confined to her Auckland home. The discovery of a single local COVID-19 case in New Zealand was enough for the government to put the entire country into strict lockdown this past week. Elsewhere around the Pacific, though, Japan is resisting such measures in the face of a record-breaking surge, instead emphasizing its accelerating vaccine program.

  • How Miguel Cabrera stacks up with the other members of the 500-homer club

    Miguel Cabrera is the 28th major leaguer with 500 career home runs. Here's how his other stats stack up against his 500-homer peers.

  • The FDA Is Begging You Not to Take Horse Dewormer for Covid-19

    "You are not a horse. You are not a cow," the Food and Drug Administration said about using the drug that hosts on Fox News have been pushing

  • Trump booed at Alabama rally after telling crowd to get vaccinated

    Trump booed at Alabama rally after telling crowd to get vaccinated

  • Giants lose to Browns after late-game comeback comes falls short

    The New York Giants will leave Cleveland with another loss after their late-game comeback attempt against the Browns falls short.

  • Biden defends US troop pullout from Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden on Sunday defended his administration's decision to pull U.S troops out of Afghanistan. Biden told reporters at the White House that history will record that the drawdown was the "logical, rational and right decision to make." (Aug. 22)

  • Biden raises specter of ISIS-K attack at Kabul airport

    President Joe Biden raised the specter of a terrorist attack at or near the Kabul airport, which could be carried out by the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as ISIS-K, as the U.S. military continues its massive evacuation in a city now controlled by the Taliban.

  • Everything You Need to Know About Insuring Your Classic Car

    Insuring your classic car is in some ways similar to insuring other vehicles, with some key distinctions.

  • Israeli aircraft strike Hamas sites in Gaza after border clashes

    Israeli aircraft struck Hamas sites in Gaza late on Saturday, the military said, in an escalation of hostilities after earlier cross-border gunfire seriously injured an Israeli soldier and wounded 41 Palestinians, including two critically. The injuries came during a Gaza protest organised by the enclave's Islamist rulers Hamas and other factions in support of Jerusalem, where Palestinian clashes with Israeli police helped spark an 11-day Israel-Hamas conflict in May. Hundreds of Palestinians gathered near the Strip's heavily fortified border, where some tried to scale the border fence and others threw explosives towards Israeli troops, the Israeli military said.

  • Struggling to get out of Afghanistan: Military interpreter tear gassed, beaten

    Former Afghan translator Najeeb Rahimi still hasn't been able to make it through the airport in Kabul, despite help from his Fort Myers friend and ex-supervisor.

  • China Muscles In on Middle East Renewables With Alcazar Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- China is making one of its biggest pushes yet into Middle Eastern renewable energy.A group led by state power firm China Three Gorges Corp. is buying Alcazar Energy Partners, a Dubai-based wind and solar developer. The announcement on Monday confirmed a Bloomberg News report last week on the acquisition plans. While financial details weren’t disclosed, Bloomberg reported earlier that a deal could value Alcazar at about $1 billion, including debt.“The region has really high growth

  • Republicans react to Kentucky Supreme Court decision that limits Beshear’s power

    Kentucky Republicans reveled Saturday in a decision by the state Supreme Court to uphold laws limiting Gov. Andy Beshear’s authority to enforce emergency orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biden Touts Evacuations From Afghanistan But Warns ‘A Lot Could Still Go Wrong’

    "There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss," the president said.