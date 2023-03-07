Firefighter accused of vandalizing Orlando mural with anti-police messaging

A Seminole County firefighter is off the job for now after being arrested for allegedly tagging businesses and vandalizing a mural in Orlando.

Surveillance video from a Virginia Drive tattoo parlor on Feb. 27 shows Seminole County Firefighter Brian Baine, his girlfriend Miranda Buzzella and two others allegedly tagging businesses with ACAB stickers.

ACAB is an acronym for anti-law enforcement messaging.

Police said the pair is also responsible for vandalizing a mural with the same acronym on the Orlando Urban Trail.

Tattoo and graffiti artist Johnny Coppersnake said the stickers can cause damage to businesses.

“Trying to remove that sticker -- you’re messing up the whole vinyl,” he said. “The price of everything has gone up these days.”

Baine faces two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

He could lose his job as a firefighter and paramedic.

Baine is currently on unpaid leave while police continue to investigate the incident.

Seminole County Fire Chief Matt Kinley told Channel 9 the following:

“We proudly work together with our fellow first responder families in law enforcement every day to serve our community. If there is evidence to support that this individual took any actions regarding vandalism that involved anti-law enforcement hate messaging -- make no mistake, it has absolutely no place in our organization.”

Buzzella faces the same charges as her boyfriend.

Baine was hired in November 2021 and is an unassigned floating firefighter in the Altamonte Springs area.

