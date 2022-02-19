Firefighter Arrested + CT Mayor Addresses ‘Appalling’ Robberies

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Friday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.

The firefighter is charged with a felony and has been placed on administrative leave, officials said.>>>Read More.

A former corrections officer is accused of bringing drugs into the Correctional Institution and selling them to inmates, police said.>>>Read More.

The new Dorothy Hamill Ice Rink would be 40,500 square feet, and feature a regulation size ice surface.>>>Read More.

The mayor said officials are working on increasing police patrols in response to an uptick of robberies against elderly residents.>>>Read More.

The moose caused a small traffic jam before police showed up and photographed him hanging out by Main Street.>>>Read More.

The daily coronavirus positivity rate dropped, nearly a percentage point overnight in Connecticut.>>>Read More.

A contractor is accused of taking $9,500 for a job, but not performing any work, according to police.>>>Read More.

Other top stories:

The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch