Firefighter caught filming 14-year-old girl showering and is arrested, Texas cops say

A firefighter accused of secretly filming a 14-year-old girl showering was also in possession of child porn of other young victims, Texas police said.

Kenneth Zink, who is listed in court records as a full-time firefighter for the Houston Fire Department, was charged Saturday, Feb. 24, with possession of child porn, police said.

Zink, 47, was caught by family members filming the 14-year-old girl as she was showering, according to court records.

When confronted by officers, he admitted to recording the girl and also showed he had child porn on his phone, police said.

“Officers found additional videos of (the girl) in bathroom (and) other videos of children being sexually abused,” authorities said.

One of the videos, according to court records, appeared to show a girl about 7 years old “engaging in sexual intercourse with an adult male.”

Zink has been employed with the Houston Fire Department for 21 years, records show. He has been placed on administrative status pending an investigation, according to KTRK.

“The employee’s actions, if true, do not reflect the values of the Houston Fire Department, nor do they speak for the thousands of hardworking firefighters who do great things every day,” the department said in a statement to KPRC.

As part of his bond conditions, Zink is not allowed to have contact with any children unless it’s permitted by the court. He has also been prohibited from accessing the internet, according to court records.

