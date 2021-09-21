Firefighter charged with DUI after hitting sign and flipping firetruck

A South Carolina volunteer firefighter was charged with driving under the influence after crashing a firetruck into a street sign on Monday and flipping it.

John Hendrix Jr., 36, was responding to a call in Starr, about 40 miles southwest of Greenville, at about 7:25 p.m. when his truck veered off the road and flipped, officials said.

Hendrix hit a culvert on the roadside and ran into a street sign before the vehicle overturned, authorities said.

A passenger was in the truck with Hendrix, and both were taken to a local hospital, troopers said.

No injuries were reported, and the results of an alcohol-related test have yet to be announced, according to officials.

An investigation into the crash is continuing, authorities said.

