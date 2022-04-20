Firefighter, city end discrimination lawsuit out of court with $275,000 payment

VINELAND – A city firefighter who alleged racist treatment at work, including not receiving promotions, has settled his lawsuit against the city and its fire chief for $275,000.

The City Council approved a settlement agreement with Firefighter Chris Williams at its April 12 meeting. Williams had signed the agreement on March 15, with less than two weeks left in the pre-trial discovery period.

The case was set for a jury trial on June 20 in Cumberland County Superior Court in Bridgeton. The complaint was filed there in September 2019.

The complaint was amended in June 2020 to include a claim that Williams again had been passed over unfairly for promotion, this time in May 2020 for a lieutenant's slot.

City Solicitor Richard Tonetta on Monday declined comment on the settlement. The city’s legal filings have denied all the allegations.

A call to Ionno and Higbee, the Pitman law firm representing Williams, was not returned.

The settlement broke down into a $175,000 payment to Williams and a $100,000 payment for his attorney. Vineland contributes $90,000 to the payout, with the rest coming from its insurance carrier.

Williams, who is Black, was hired as a firefighter in 2003. His original complaint claimed he was recently passed over for a promotion that went to what he said was a less qualified white firefighter.

Williams also alleged Chief Luigi Tramontana made racists remarks to him, such as that the chief’s position came with a “Black driver.”

The lawsuit had asked for compensatory as well as punitive damages, in addition to reimbursement for attorney fees and costs.

