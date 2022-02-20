🌱 Firefighter Dies + "SMARTER" COVID-19 Plan + "Build Better SD"

Good day, people of San Diego! It's me again, Bettyann Pernice, your host of the San Diego Daily.

Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 56.

Here are the top stories today in San Diego:

San Diego mourns the loss of firefighter/paramedic Nickolas Ramirez, who died from complications of COVID-19. The SDFD shared that Ramirez loved the fire service and was an outstanding paramedic. He treated patients as if they were members of his family. Ramirez is survived by his wife and two daughters. The SDFD and his family mourn his loss. To learn more: Click into parenthesis, then click the link. (10News) Shots, masks, awareness, readiness, testing, education, Rx (SMARTER Plan) – These are the cornerstone’s of California’s newest pandemic response. In his speech Governor Gavin Newsom announced his new plan to the public: “Building on proven tools – rooted in science and data – that have been honed over the past two years, we’re keeping our guard up with a focus on continued readiness, awareness and flexibility to adapt to the evolving pandemic. As we have throughout the pandemic, the state will continue applying the lessons we’ve learned about the virus to keep California moving forward.” To learn more: Click into parenthesis, then click the link. (gov.ca.gov) Equitable planning policies are key to Mayor Todd Gloria’s “Build Better SD” initiative. The plan would remove barriers, create equity, and spur economic activity in communities in need. Gloria launched the initiative — which is expected to go to City Council for consideration this spring. “For far too long, our historically underserved communities have watched their sidewalks, public streets, libraries, and other facilities languish due to inequitable and inefficient funding policies,” said interim Planning Director Heidi Vonblum. “Infrastructure serves our entire city. It does not respect community boundaries, and our infrastructure funds should be available to align with this reality." To learn more: Click into parenthesis, then click the link. (KUSI)

Today in San Diego:

San Diego New Parent Support Group — Flourishing Through Postpartum. (10 a.m.)

African Americans: Past, Present, Future — United African American Ministerial Action Council. (10 a.m.)

Beginning Tap — Ed Brown Center. (3:15 p.m.)

Nar-Anon — Pilgrim United Church-Christ. (6 p.m.)

From my notebook:

San Diego Humane Society: "Regular walks make for great quality time with your pup, and are also important for their physical and mental health. And the number one essential for any great walk is a leash! While it's the law to have your dog leashed when not in a designated off-leash area, it also helps keep your dog, yourself and others safe." (Facebook)

San Diego Botanic Garden: "We have California natives on sale in our Gift Shop! 𝘓𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘰𝘴𝘺𝘯𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘢 or Sea dahlia is a species in the Asteraceae (sunflower) family and can be found on steep sandy slopes near the ocean. This species is considered endangered, the seedlings on sale were taken from a wild plant in our northern natural area in the Garden." (Facebook)

Museum of Making Music: "Two freshly tuned Steinway & Sons Model B grand pianos grace out stage! They’re ready for tomorrow night’s concert “Two Pianos, Four Hands” with Dr. Ching-Ming Chong and Dr. Janet Kao. A few seats remain or you can RSVP for the live stream!" (Facebook)

San Diego County Bicycle Coalition: "We're hiring a Bike Program Director! Love bikes? Love organizing events, and coming up with creative ways to teach cycling skills? If you've got experience with grant writing and team management, we want you to join our team!" (Facebook)

City of San Diego: "All City of San Diego administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, for Presidents Day." (Facebook)

San Diego Public Library Foundation: "Our Library Shop is hiring! 🎉 Do you LOVE libraries and enjoy working towards a greater cause? Our non-profit, independent bookstore and gift shop located in the downtown San Diego Central Library is seeking a part-time Retail Associate." (Facebook)

Free self-guided, goal-setting worksheet for 2022. (Details)

